Northeastern proves to be too much for Pride

The Hofstra University women’s basketball teams was defeated by Northeastern University 61-51 on Sunday, Feb 16. The win was Northeastern’s second of the season and first since defeating Wagner College on Nov. 22, 2024.

Conversely, the Pride’s losing streak extends to seven games as head coach Danielle Santos-Atkinson still sits one Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) win away from breaking her single season record of five. Hofstra’s last win came against Campbell University on Jan. 24.

Abigail Jegede powered the Huskies to victory with her fifth 20-point game of the season. Yirsy Quéliz and Camille Clement also hit double-digit points with 14 and 12, respectively.

Ramatoulaye Keita continued her dominant stretch of play with a near double-double for 12 points and nine rebounds. Keita led Hofstra in both categories, while Alarice Gooden and Janaia Fargo contributed two assists each.

The game was relatively even to start off, with the Pride and Huskies trading buckets early. The Pride’s starters struggled early, as the Pride went to the bench in search of offense. Sabrina Larsson, Ayen Angoi and LaNae’ Corbett came in and scored eight straight points for the Pride to take a 12-8 lead. Corbett contributed eight out of 22 bench points for the Pride compared to just nine bench points from Northeastern.

The Pride’s season-long turnover problems continued, committing 17 turnovers in the game. While Northeastern also turned the ball over 17 times, the Huskies led the Pride in points off turnovers 19-10.

Early on, Hofstra effectively scored four fast break points off Northeastern turnovers, however, Hofstra would not get any more fast break points after the first five minutes. They would only score nine points off turnovers during the contest, with six of those points coming in the first quarter.

Hofstra and Northeastern battled closely. The Pride took a five-point lead in the second quarter thanks to shooting 3-7 from beyond the arc. Hofstra carried a 33-28 lead at halftime.

Keita made a free throw to open the second half, giving Hofstra their largest lead of the game at six points, but Hofstra’s lead quickly vanished by the six and a half minute mark of the third quarter thanks to poor shooting.

The Pride shot just 14% from the field in the third quarter compared to 50% in the first half. The Huskies erased their six-point deficit by putting up 15 points in the third quarter to put Northeastern up 43-41 after 30 minutes.

The Huskies held the lead for the rest of the game, adding to it in the fourth quarter. Hofstra were down by as many as 13 points halfway through the fourth. The Pride cut the lead to as little as six but sent the Huskies to the line 14 times, with Northeastern making 11 free throws, which sealed the victory.

Northeastern earned their first win in conference play this season while the loss puts the Pride in 12th place in the CAA with a conference record of 4-9.

The Pride’s next game will be at the David S. Mack Sports & Exhibition Complex on Sunday, Feb. 23, against Monmouth University. Tip-off is at 2 p.m.