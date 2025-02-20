Categories:
Lots of Canvas and Lots of Paint!
Members of various student organizations gathered in the Nethies throughout the first week of February to paint a canvas that best represents the club they are a part of. There were plenty of designs and plenty of painters! Stay tuned for when they get hung up at Hofstra!
Lindsey Lolkema, Staff Photographer • February 20, 2025
About the Contributor
Lindsey Lolkema, Staff Photographer
Lindsey Lolkema is a Staff Photographer for the Chronicle, studying public relations and strategic communication with minors in journalism and rhetoric. She loves to be involved on-campus and is grateful for the chance to work with so many wonderful Chronicle members.