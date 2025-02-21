Nine score as Pride beat Manhattan

Nine different players scored for the Hofstra University women’s lacrosse team in an 18-5 beatdown against Manhattan University on Friday, Feb. 14. The Pride moved to 2-0 on the season while the Jaspers fell to 0-2.

Kristen Redding led the Pride with her second four-goal game of the season, finishing with a career high of eight points. Nikki Mennella recorded the twelfth hat trick of her career, finishing with four goals and three assists while Kayleigh Bender scored three goals for her second hat trick of the season.

Hofstra head coach Shannon Smith moved into sole possession of first place for wins in program history with the ninety-fifth of her career.

Angelina Sparacio recorded her second multi-goal game of the season while Jordyn Poll, Julia West and Madeline Rudolph each added a goal for the Pride.

After missing the first game of the season, Mennella was the first to score. Redding’s fifth goal of the season extended the Pride’s lead to 2-0 with just under five minutes of play in the first quarter.

The Jaspers got one back before the end of the first quarter from Olivia Cruthers’ fifth goal of the season. Emily Fiola tied the score at 2-2 less than a minute into the second quarter.

The Pride turned up the offensive intensity in the second quarter, scoring seven goals in the period. Bender scored back-to-back goals just 40 seconds apart to put Hofstra up by two again.

The Jaspers quickly responded with a goal by Lauren Maher a couple minutes later but the Pride reasserted their dominance thereafter.

The Pride rattled of five unanswered goals to end the second quarter. Julia Harris earned her first goal of the season off Bender’s first collegiate assist before Kate Lemery got in on the action with her first goal a few minutes later.

Hofstra shut down Manhattan’s offense, preventing the Jaspers from creating any sort of offense. Christine Dannenfelser led the defensive effort, forcing three turnovers, including one that directly led to Redding’s second goal of the game.

Mennella capped off the offensive barrage with two more goals before halftime to complete her hat trick, as the Pride entered halftime with a 9-3 lead.

Hofstra picked up where they left off, as Redding completed her hat trick two minutes into the third quarter off Mennella’s third assist of the game. Bender grabbed her hat trick just two minutes later

The Pride did not let up, scoring six goals in the third quarter and another three in the fourth to coast to the victory.

Hofstra returned to action on Saturday, Feb. 16, when they hosted Marist University. First draw was set for 12 p.m.