Preview: Pride look to end seven-game losing streak

The Hofstra University women’s basketball team looks to snap their seven-game losing streak as they continue their weekend slate of Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) contests against Monmouth University and Hampton University.

The Pride is coming off a 61-51 loss to Northeastern University on Sunday, Feb. 16. Graduate forward Keita Ramatoulaye recorded a team-high 12 points and led the team in rebounding for the fourth consecutive game.

Monmouth enters the contest coming off a 62-60 victory against Hampton University on Sunday, Feb. 16.

Taisha Exanor led all scorers with 18 points while grabbing a game-high 11 rebounds. Divine Dibula had 15 points off the bench and Damaris Rodriguez added 12 points for the Hawks.

The Lady Pirates had four players reach double figures, with Tyra Kennedy pacing the team with 15 points. Aisha Dabo and Clinton Jasha each had 13 points, while Arina Nikishina scored 11 points.

The Hawks are led by Exanor, who ranks 11th in scoring in the CAA with 12.6 points per game, seventh in field goal percentage at 43.1% and is tied for second in rebounding with 9.2 rebounds per game.

The Hawks are sixth in the conference with 61.8 points per game and lead the CAA in team field goal percentage at 41.5%. Defensively, Monmouth does not force many steals but makes up for it by blocking shots at an impressive clip. The Hawks rank 13th in the conference with 5.29 steals per game but first in blocked shots with 4.83.

Hofstra holds a 10-6 record all-time against Monmouth, with the Pride winning the first matchup this season against the Hawks, 75-67 on Jan. 3.

Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. at the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex on Sunday, Feb. 23, and will be broadcast on FloCollege and MSG. A radio broadcast will also be available on 88.7 FM WRHU.

The Pride will have five days off before heading to Virginia to face Hampton on Friday, Feb. 28. The Lady Pirates hold a record of 2-11 in conference play and an overall record of 6-18, placing them 13th in the CAA going into their matchup with the College of Charleston on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

Hampton is led by Clinton, who leads the team with 14.1 points per game and 2.2 steals per game in 30.2 minutes per game.

Tipoff between the Pride and Pirates is set for 7 p.m. at the Convocation Center in Hampton, Virginia, and will be broadcast on FloCollege.