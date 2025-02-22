Pride dismantle Marist with four hat tricks

The Hofstra University women’s lacrosse team continued their hot start to the season, defeating Marist University 18-5 on Sunday, Feb. 16, at James M. Shuart Stadium.

The Pride started the season 3-0 for the first time since 2013 when they won their first four games of the season.

Four players recorded hat tricks for the Pride, as Nikki Mennella led the way with three goals and a game-high six assists. Her nine points were the most in a game by a single player for the Pride since Kerry Walser had nine points against Elon University on March 24, 2024.

“[Mennella] did a really great job finding her teammates today,” said Hofstra head coach Shannon Smith. “She took advantage of her opportunities that she had scoring … she’s a winner and super competitive and plays with a lot of grit and toughness out there. She’s doing a really great job leading such a young attack.”

Megan Flannery had a career day, scoring three goals for her first hat trick, while Angelina Sparacio earned her first hat trick as a member of the Pride. Kayleigh Bender continued the impressive start to her collegiate career with her third hat trick in as many games.

Kate Lemery and Julia Harris made two goals each, while Jordyn Poll and Madeleine Rudolph each added a goal of their own.

The Hofstra defense continued to hold strong, forcing eight turnovers and holding the Red Foxes to just 10 shots on goal. Christine Dannenfelser and Zoe Faraone each had two caused turnovers.

“[Dannenfelser] was great,” Smith said. “She’s electric clearing the ball, I think that she’s really raised her level of play for us from last year to this year. She’s a leader, the team buys into what she does.”

Goalkeeper Luchianna Cardello had four saves, with three coming in the first quarter to set the tone for the team on defense.

“[Cardello] does,” Smith said. “Those [saves] are big momentum changes for us and gets the defense hyped and the sideline as well.”

The Pride struck first, as Flannery found the back of the net just over four minutes into the match. Sparacio followed up with her first goal just 40 seconds later to put Hofstra up by two points within the first five minutes.

Sparacio added a second goal a few minutes later before Mennella scored her first goal two minutes after that to give the Pride a 4-0 lead to end the first quarter.

The Pride began the second quarter with a one-player advantage and immediately capitalized on it, as Bender found Flannery just 30 seconds into the period.

Mennella scored her second goal from a free position shot before Sparacio connected with her third goal of the day, completing her hat trick after just 20 minutes of play.

Lemery, Bender and Harris all scored within the next three minutes to put Hofstra up 10-0 before the Red Foxes finally got on the scoreboard off Caitlin McNaboe’s first goal of the season. Anne Shine added another goal just 30 seconds later, but the Pride answered right back with a pair of goals from Lemery and Rudolph to go into halftime up 12-2.

Hofstra outscored Marist 6-3 in the second half, winning 18-5 for the second straight contest.

The Pride will travel for their next game when they take on Fairfield University on Saturday, Feb. 22. Opening draw from Conway Field at Rafferty Stadium is set for noon.