Pride drop game one against Oklahoma

The Hofstra University softball team dropped the first game of their Saturday, Feb. 15 doubleheader to Oklahoma University 8-0 in five innings. The Pride, now 0-2 this season to two ranked teams, have yet to get on the board in either contest.

Things were rough to start, with pitcher Emma Brennan walking the first batter, Oklahoma outfielder Abigale Dayton, then giving up a two-run home run to sophomore Ella Parker. Brennan was able to get out of the inning but was pulled from the game after 1.1 innings. She finished the day with four earned runs, one strikeout and four walks.

The onslaught didn’t stop there. Oklahoma scored at least one run in every inning and two runs in each of the first three innings. The Sooners tallied four extra-base hits, all of which resulted in RBIs.

The Pride’s bats began to heat up in the third inning, with Alanna Morse and Nicole Cancel recording a single and a double. But due to a miscommunication on third, Hofstra was caught in a run down. After a quick review, Morse was ruled out at home plate. Oklahoma’s Isabella Smith then struck out the next two Pride batters to end the inning, leaving a runner on third.

Hofstra saw action from Brennan and senior Haley Venturini on the mound. Venturini came into the game in the second inning and finished the game for the Pride. She recorded her first strikeout of the season in the fifth inning.

Hofstra’s fielding made a solid impression throughout the game, with the Pride recording two double plays and logging zero errors. The first of the two double plays came from a line drive catch that rocketed to third, where sophomore Mackenzie Fitzgerald fired it back to first to complete the twin killing.

Hofstra finished their weekend trip on Sunday, Feb. 16; the Pride ended up going winless against their Big 12 opponents Oklahoma and Baylor University. Hofstra turned their sights to Charleston Southern University on Friday, Feb. 21. Gametime was at 10 a.m. from Lynchburg, Virginia.