Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Categories:

Pride drop game one against Oklahoma

Thomas MontanaFebruary 22, 2025
Noah Hale

The Hofstra University softball team dropped the first game of their Saturday, Feb. 15 doubleheader to Oklahoma University 8-0 in five innings. The Pride, now 0-2 this season to two ranked teams, have yet to get on the board in either contest.

Things were rough to start, with pitcher Emma Brennan walking the first batter, Oklahoma outfielder Abigale Dayton, then giving up a two-run home run to sophomore Ella Parker. Brennan was able to get out of the inning but was pulled from the game after 1.1 innings. She finished the day with four earned runs, one strikeout and four walks.

The onslaught didn’t stop there. Oklahoma scored at least one run in every inning and two runs in each of the first three innings. The Sooners tallied four extra-base hits, all of which resulted in RBIs.

The Pride’s bats began to heat up in the third inning, with Alanna Morse and Nicole Cancel recording a single and a double. But due to a miscommunication on third, Hofstra was caught in a run down. After a quick review, Morse was ruled out at home plate. Oklahoma’s Isabella Smith then struck out the next two Pride batters to end the inning, leaving a runner on third.

Hofstra saw action from Brennan and senior Haley Venturini on the mound. Venturini came into the game in the second inning and finished the game for the Pride. She recorded her first strikeout of the season in the fifth inning.

Hofstra’s fielding made a solid impression throughout the game, with the Pride recording two double plays and logging zero errors. The first of the two double plays came from a line drive catch that rocketed to third, where sophomore Mackenzie Fitzgerald fired it back to first to complete the twin killing.

Hofstra finished their weekend trip on Sunday, Feb. 16; the Pride ended up going winless against their Big 12 opponents Oklahoma and Baylor University. Hofstra turned their sights to Charleston Southern University on Friday, Feb. 21. Gametime was at 10 a.m. from Lynchburg, Virginia.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Hofstra Chronicle
$250
$945
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Hofstra University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Softball
Pride drops finale to Baylor, ends Getterman Classic
Pride drops finale to Baylor, ends Getterman Classic
Pride battle to the end against Baylor
Pride battle to the end against Baylor
Pride shut out in season opener
Pride shut out in season opener
exc-66651b4bc68a7934861d86ad
The Hofstra Chronicle Sports Awards 2023-24
exc-666e4a14ac00fe63751b2fc3
Hofstra softball pitcher Julia Apsel transfers to Florida State
exc-6660c6c6295fb65297fe3ac2
Hofstra softball ace Julia Apsel enters transfer portal
More in Sports
Pride's first-half lead rendered meaningless against Monmouth
Pride's first-half lead rendered meaningless against Monmouth
Pride dismantle Marist with four hat tricks
Pride dismantle Marist with four hat tricks
Pride wrecked by Hampton
Pride wrecked by Hampton
Preview: Pride look to end seven-game losing streak
Preview: Pride look to end seven-game losing streak
Pride blown out by Drexel on senior day
Pride blown out by Drexel on senior day
Pride find first run against Tennessee
Pride find first run against Tennessee
Donate to The Hofstra Chronicle
$250
$945
Contributed
Our Goal