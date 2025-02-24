Pride shut out by another ranked opponent in Liberty

The Hofstra University softball team was shut out against No. 25 Liberty University in an 8-0 run-rule loss in five innings to round out the Liberty Softball Classic on Sunday, Feb. 23. The Pride are still seeking their first win of the 2025 season as they fell to 0-9 on the season.

The Pride only had one hit on the day as Liberty’s pitching was top-tier. Danner Allen pitched five scoreless innings and notched eight strikeouts on the day without allowing a walk.

Alyssa Henault and JaMaya Byrum each hit three-run home runs in the first inning, which helped put the Flames up early.

Mackenzie Fitzgerald had the only hit for the Pride, a single in the first inning. Fitzgerald got on base twice in the game. In the fourth inning, she reached on a fielding error.

Emma Brennan started in the circle for the Pride. She had a rough start, allowing seven runs in just the first inning.

She pitched only one inning and allowed five hits, walking two batters.

Emma Falen came in relief in the second inning for the Pride. She finished out the game on the mound, facing a total of 14 batters. Falen pitched four innings, only allowing two hits and one walk.

Falen has pitched some valuable innings for the Pride this season, taking the ball to start games and coming in relief when needed. Falen has pitched 16.0 innings for the Pride to a 7.88 earned run average (ERA) so far this season.

The Hofstra pitching staff has faced tough competition this season so far, facing some of the top offenses in the nation. The combined ERA average of the Pride’s pitching this season sits at 8.49.

In the game against Liberty, the Pride struggled in the field, committing three errors, allowing one unearned run.

Liberty struck early with their patience at the plate as their two-and three-hole batters walked. Brooke Walter knocked in a run with an RBI single.

Henault cleared the bases when she smacked a three-run homer to help give the Flames an early 4-0 lead.

The Flames’ rally did not stop, as Byrum hit the second three-run home run of the day. Liberty finished up the first inning, putting up a seven spot.

Liberty earned their eighth run in the second inning, after a double from Rachel Roupe, the Flames brought home the run on an error from Anna Butler.

The Pride struggled at the plate all game, only getting one base twice throughout five innings.

Hofstra looks for their first win against Cornell University on Friday, Feb. 28. The first pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m.