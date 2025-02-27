Preview: hot off a win, the Pride hit the road

The Hofstra University women’s basketball team will travel to Virginia this weekend to continue Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) play against Hampton University and the College of William & Mary.

Emma Von Essen’s game-winning 3-pointer against Monmouth University helped the Pride snap their seven-game losing streak on Saturday, Feb. 23. Zyheima Swint recorded her fourth double-double of the season and recorded a season-high 16 points.

Hampton is coming off a 70-58 loss against the College of Charleston on Tuesday, Feb. 25. Le’Asia Foreman recorded her second double-double of the season and Jasha Clinton contributed 17 points for the Lady Pirates.

In that game, four players reached double figures for the Cougars, as Taryn Barbot led all scorers with 18 points.

The Lady Pirates are led by Clinton, who is the only player on the team averaging double figures. She ranks seventh in scoring in the CAA with 14.3 points per game, tenth in field goal percentage at 40.6% and second in steals per game at 2.3.

Hampton is 12th in the conference with 57.7 points per game and 12th in team field goal percentage at 37.1%. Defensively, the Lady Pirates allow 67.9 points per game, 13th in the conference. The Pride are 2-2 against Hampton all time, winning their last matchup 71-55 on March 13, 2024.

Tipoff for this matchup is set to take place at the Hampton University Convocation Center on Friday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on FloCollege. A radio broadcast will also be available on 88.7 FM WRHU.

The Pride will then travel to Williamsburg, Virginia to face William & Mary on Sunday, March 2. The Tribe hold a record of 7-7 in conference play and an overall record of 10-15, placing them sixth in the CAA.

The Tribe are led by senior guard Bella Nascimento, who ranks second in scoring in the CAA with 16.3 points per game.

Tipoff for this matchup is set to take place at the Kaplan Arena and will be broadcast on FloCollege. A radio broadcast will also be available on WRHU’s Hofstra Alternative Web Channel (HAWC).