Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Categories:

Pride momentum stuffed by LIU

Samantha NadlerMarch 2, 2025
Alexis Friedman

The Hofstra University baseball team avoided a blowout, but still lost 12-8 against Long Island University (LIU) on Tuesday, Feb. 25. The Pride snapped their three-game winning streak while playing their first midweek game at Farmingdale State Baseball Complex in Farmingdale, New York.

Tuesday’s game against the Sharks marked the first nine-inning game for the Pride this season.

“It’s tough to give up nine runs in the first three innings,” said Hofstra head coach Frank Catalanotto. “It’s tough to climb back from that. I thought the guys battled, we put ourselves back in the game and had a chance.”

Brian Hart, who pitched 1.2 innings of relief against the University of Tennessee on Opening Day, started for the Pride, walking Chandler Ketchup to lead off the game. Hart then forced Benjamin Fierenzi to hit into a double play, hit Noah Sorensen with a pitch but ended the scoreless inning with a flyout from Jack Power.

Hart returned for the second inning but loaded the bases on a hit to Ryan Rivera, an outfield single to Joseph Durso and a walk to Max Samson before being pulled from the game.

Mike Sweeney, a two-way player who spent time catching in the series against Iona University, made his mound debut against the Sharks, albeit an underwhelming one. Sweeney recorded just six outs on the mound, giving up six earned runs, on five hits, facing 14 batters. Sweeney gave up four runs in the third, facing nine batters as the Sharks batted around the lineup.

After Sweeney’s brief stint on the mound, Hofstra began to stage a comeback in the bottom of the third. Dylan Palmer, who had singled and taken second base on a wild pitch, advanced to third on a Jake Harring sac fly and came home on a two-out single up the right side from Tyler Cox. Palmer, who recently scored his 100th career run for the Pride, scored his sixth run of the season in five games.

The following inning, Sean Lane hit his first home run of the season to left field, driving in Luke Masiuk, who had walked the at-bat prior. Three batters later, Tyler Castrataro followed suit, hitting a two-run homer for his first collegiate home run. After four innings of play, Hofstra narrowed LIU’s lead to 9-5.

“Castrataro had a really good game,” Catalanotto said. “He continues to swing the bat well. We’re trying to identify guys that need to be in the lineup, I think he’s proven to be one of them.”

Just like Sweeney, Nick Gallello also made his Hofstra pitching debut against the Sharks as a two-way player and gave up one run over 2.2 innings on the mound. Despite struggling to command the strike zone and walking four batters in his stint, Gallello escaped trouble after walking two batters and scoring Matthew McGurk on a balk in the fifth inning.

LIU’s lead narrowed to 10-8 after Castrataro hit a two-RBI triple to drive in Michael Brown and Dom Camera. Palmer brought in Castrataro on a sacrifice groundout.

Michael Heyman came in for 2.2 innings, pitching scoreless seventh and eighth innings, but ran into trouble in the ninth. Heyman let up a leadoff homerun to Power, allowing two more runners to reach base. Danny Kelleher came into the game, allowing an RBI single to McGurk before getting a double play to end the inning.

“Obviously, we couldn’t give up any more runs at that point,” Catalanotto said. “[Gallello and Heyman] came in, put up some zeros, threw strikes.”

Hofstra travelled to Lexington, Kentucky to play a three-game series against their second Southeastern Conference team this season, the University of Kentucky, which started Friday, Feb. 28. The first pitch of the series opener against the Wildcats was at 4 p.m.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Hofstra Chronicle
$275
$945
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Hofstra University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Baseball
Pride drop final game at Kentucky
Pride drop final game at Kentucky
Pride sweep Iona after doubleheader
Pride sweep Iona after doubleheader
Season preview: Hofstra baseball, making adjustments and adding new faces
Season preview: Hofstra baseball, making adjustments and adding new faces
Pride defeats Iona on walk-off wild pitch
Pride defeats Iona on walk-off wild pitch
Pride end Opening Weekend against Tennessee
Pride end Opening Weekend against Tennessee
Pride find first run against Tennessee
Pride find first run against Tennessee
More in Sports
Pride tamed by tigers
Pride tamed by tigers
Senior day victory for the Pride
Senior day victory for the Pride
Lock down defense powers Pride in third straight win
Lock down defense powers Pride in third straight win
Pride wrap up play at Party at Palmer Invitational
Pride wrap up play at Party at Palmer Invitational
Natalie leads as Pride beat Binghamton
Natalie leads as Pride beat Binghamton
Pride earn first win
Pride earn first win
About the Contributors
Samantha Nadler
Samantha Nadler, Staff Writer
Samantha Nadler is a sophomore studying computer science and mathematics. She is a staff writer for the Chronicle’s sports section and is the baseball beat reporter. After graduation, Samantha hopes to work in data science for sports analytics.
Ethan Albin
Ethan Albin, Secretary
Ethan Albin is a senior journalism major with a creative writing minor. He serves as the Secretary and is one of the Lead Opinions Editors. He formerly was a co-recruitment chair alongside Aidan Judge.
Donate to The Hofstra Chronicle
$275
$945
Contributed
Our Goal