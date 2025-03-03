Pride wrap up play at Party at Palmer Invitational

The Hofstra University softball team fell to No. 25 University of Virginia in a 12-1 run-rule loss to wrap up a five-game set at the Party at Palmer Invitational Tournament on Sunday, March 2. The Pride now sit at 1-13 on the season after losing their last three games in run-rule fashion.

Virginia’s offense was on fire, producing 12 hits on the day and bringing in 12 runs. The Virginia pitching staff was top tier, only allowing one hit and one run. Starting pitcher Julia Cuozzo lasted 3.0 innings in the circle, allowing one hit, one earned run and two walks.

Savanah Henley came in relief for the Cavaliers, sealing the victory with two innings on the mound, with three strikeouts and only allowing one walk.

Freshman Carley Ernst started in the circle for the Pride, working 2.1 innings on the mound. She allowed seven hits and three walks, allowing nine earned runs. While this was not the strongest start for Ernst, she pitched a shutout first inning for the Pride and has pitched a total of 27.2 innings this season, which is second among Hofstra’s pitching staff.

Emma Brennan stepped up on the mound in the third inning, allowing three earned runs on five hits. The Hofstra pitching staff dealt zero strikeouts to Virginia.

A bright side in the Pride’s offense has been leadoff hitter Chelsea Villar, who went 1-2 at the plate, recording the Pride’s only hit of the game. Villar brought in Gemma D’Orazio, who walked and advanced to second on a hard hit ground out.

Hofstra only had four baserunners in five innings of play, as three members of the Pride drew walks.

The Cavaliers saw production throughout their entire starting lineup and bench, as 11 different players earned a hit. Reece Holbrook was the only Virginia player with a multi-hit game with a triple and a single, for a total of three RBIs.

Despite a scoreless first inning, Virginia put up a six spot in the bottom of the second inning. Hofstra allowed four hits in the inning, but what did them under was the three walks.

Hofstra got their first and only hit and run of the day in the third inning. D’Orazio was patient at the plate, drawing a walk and advanced to second on a groundout from Lily Yepez. A single up the middle off the bat of Villar brought home the only Hofstra run on the day.

Macee Eaton and Kailyn Jones each hit two-run home-runs in the third inning, to help the Cavaliers put up a six spot in the third.

Hofstra limited the damage in the fourth inning, as they only saw four batters and allowed one hit. They was unable to answer the Cavalier’s score, and with an 11-run lead, Virginia forced a run-rule.

Hofstra has faced several nationally ranked powerhouses to begin the season and turn to play in the Coastal Athletic Association starting on Friday, March 7 against Elon University. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.