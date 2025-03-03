Pride tamed by tigers

The Hofstra University women’s lacrosse team suffered their first loss this season in a 20-4 blowout against No. 13 Princeton University on Saturday, March 1.

The Pride faced their first real test of the 2025 season but were outclassed by one of the best teams in the nation.

The Tigers dominated every aspect of the game, outshooting the Pride 36-17. They had 28 shots on goal compared to just nine from Hofstra. Princeton won the draw-control battle 15-12 and caused 11 of Hofstra’s 19 turnovers while only committing 10 turnovers themselves.

The Tigers had 11 different players find the net with Meg Morrisroe leading the way with a game-high four goals. Jami MacDonald recorded her third hat trick of the season with three goals while Maggie Molnar, Nina Montes, Sophie Whiteway and Grace Mulham all scored two goals.

Haven Dora had a fantastic week in Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) play. After setting a program record with seven assists against the University of Delaware, Dora tied that record against the Pride as well as tying her career-high with eight points in the game.

The Princeton defense tormented Nikki Mennella as she was held scoreless for just the second time in her career. Mennella had just one shot on goal while committing four turnovers. Despite the tough game shooting the ball, Mennella was able to contribute with an assist and earned four draw controls.

Kayleigh Bender, Kristen Redding, Megan Flannery and Jordyn Poll each scored a goal for the Pride in the loss. Emily Weigand picked up a team-high three ground balls. Kate Lemery and Zoe Faraone finished with two caused turnovers each.

Entering the game, Luchianna Cardello has had a solid start to the season, allowing an average of 7.10 goals per game behind a strong Hofstra defense. Although the Pride allowed the most goals in a game since March 11, 2020, against Boston College, Cardello did make a season-high eight saves.

Princeton scored twice in the first minute of the game with Morrisroe making both goals. Bender responded a few minutes later, with her team-leading 13th goal of the season but the Tigers scored six times in six minutes to close the first quarter up 8-1.

Morrisroe completed her hat trick four minutes into the second quarter before Mennella found Flannery for her fifth goal of the year. Princeton did not let up with four unanswered goals to extend their lead to 13-2 going into halftime.

Redding opened the third quarter with her 11th goal of the season, but the Pride were outscored 7-2 in the second half with Poll ending a 7-0 scoring run from the Tiger with nine minutes left in the fourth.

The Pride fell to 4-1 on the season with two games remaining before the start of conference play. They will remain on the road as they travel to take on Wagner College on Tuesday, March 4. The first draw from Hameline Field at Wagner College Stadium is set for 6 p.m.