The Hofstra University Model United Nations (MUN) served as chairs at their conference for Long Island high schools from Friday, Feb. 28 to Sunday, Mar. 2. In addition to heated debates, the respective MUN clubs from across Long Island were also tasked with raising money for the American Red Cross by buying candy grams. The club who bought the most candy grams was rewarded with the opportunity to pie their chair in the face. Continuing the spirit of giving back, Hofstra students and staff had the opportunity to donate blood on Tuesday, Feb. 25 to the New York Blood Center, which distributes this life-saving resource to the entire tri-state area.
Giving Blood and Giving Back
The Hofstra University family is all about supporting the community. What better way to help out greater Long Island than by donating a critical resource, and by mentoring the next generation of the Pride?
Kumba Jagne, Joe Orovitz, Craig Mannino, and Paige Hall • March 5, 2025
