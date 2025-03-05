Hofstra receives R2 research designation

Hofstra University is now a recognized R2 research Institution.

Earlier this month, Hofstra University earned a new distinction. Hofstra was marked as a High Spending and Doctorate Production University (R2) by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.

“Hofstra is pleased to be recognized among a select group of universities that have achieved R2 designation from the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education,” said Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Charles Riordan. “This distinction objectively acknowledges the breadth, impact and growth of Hofstra’s sponsored research and doctoral education programs. It positions the university for even greater excellence and expands scholarly research opportunities for faculty and students.”

An R2 distinction is awarded to universities that confer 20 doctoral research degrees annually and invest at least $5 million into research. Hofstra achieved this distinction by surpassing these requirements for the past four years.

According to Hofstra’s website, “Hofstra’s new R2 status is the result of growth of its doctoral programs in STEM, health sciences and education, alongside increasing success in securing federal and private research funding.”

The designation is a symbolic one that, though not providing tangible benefits such as research grants, endows Hofstra with a great deal of prestige. It solidifies Hofstra’s dedication to research and its comprehensive resources.

Hofstra is now placed among other prestigious institutions such as American University, Howard University, Rochester Institute of Technology, Teachers College at Columbia University and Villanova University.

Hofstra has aimed to achieve this distinction since Hofstra President Susan Poser took office in 2021. This achievement comes right as Hofstra unveiled its new strategic plan last semester, Hofstra 100.

Junior writing studies and television production and studies double major Giulian Romano expressed his satisfaction for Hofstra’s rising status.

“I think it’s great that Hofstra is getting more [of] anything,” Romano said. “It’s good to see the school I go to doing well and receiving more things and for them to be prioritizing a wide range of subjects.”

Despite the weight and importance of an R2 designation, some students are unsure how to take the news.

“It sounds impressive, but I don’t really know what it means,” said Libby Manfield, a junior psychology and criminology double major. “It’s not advertised in a way that I know how it benefits me.”

According to Riordan, Hofstra receiving an R2 designation can benefit students in a number of ways. In a video announcement, he said that the designation “positions us to be more competitive for research funding in the future, which are going to bring more resources [and] allow us to recruit and retain outstanding faculty.”

The major benefit for students, however, is that their Hofstra degree – whether it be in English or in biochemistry – is now worth more to employers, graduate schools and doctoral programs.