Mennella scores six, Pride thump Wagner

The Hofstra University women’s lacrosse team bounced back from their first loss of the season with an 18-6 road win over Wagner College on Tuesday, March 4. The Pride improved to 5-1 as the Seahawks remained winless, falling to 0-3.

After being held scoreless in the previous game against Princeton University on Saturday, March 1, Nikki Mennella responded with a stellar six-goal and three-assist performance.

Mennella’s six goals tied a career-high and her nine points also tied the career-high she set this season against Marist University on Feb. 16. It was her fourth hat trick of this season and the 14th of her career. Mennella is the first player to have two games of at least nine points in the same season since Alyssa Parrella in 2020.

Mennella’s goal in the second quarter marked the 100th point of her career, making her the 22nd woman in program history to join the 100-point club.

Kayleigh Bender finished with four goals for the second time this season, recording the fourth hat trick of her career. Julia Harris added three goals for her second hat trick this season and for her career.

After losing 20-4 to Princeton in their last game, the Pride took their frustrations out on the Seahawks, scoring the first seven goals of the game.

Kristen Redding got the Pride started with a goal about three minutes into the game, and Bender followed it up with her first goal a minute later. Angelina Sparacio tacked on another goal 29 seconds later before Mennella and Harris got on the scoring sheet to make it 5-0 Hofstra after one frame.

Mennella found Harris just over a minute into the second quarter before assisting on Bender’s second goal of the game to extend the lead to 7-0.

Wagner started to wake up offensively with about four minutes left in the first half as Ella Marino scored her second goal of the season to put the Seahawks on the scoreboard.

Kendra Hall and Katie Siverson each found the back of the net to make it 8-3 going into the break.

Bender and Mennella traded goals with Wager in the third quarter as the Seahawks cut the lead to 11-6 with less than three minutes left in the third, but the Pride took control the rest of the way.

Harris scored with 36 seconds left to make the score 12-6 going into the fourth quarter. The Pride defense held the Seahawks scoreless over the final 15 minutes as Mennella, Sparacio, Redding, Bender and Megan Flannery racked up goals to put a stamp on the victory.

The Hofstra defense was stifling all game, causing 15 turnovers. Emily Weigand had a stand-out performance with a career-high four caused turnovers to lead the team. Christine Dannenfelser and Brynn Hepting each recorded three caused turnovers while Evin Terzioglu contributed two.

Dannenfelser is up to 12 caused turnovers on the season to lead the Pride. Mennella finished with a team-high seven draw controls, improving her season total to a team-leading 32.

The Pride return home to close out their non-conference schedule against Rutgers University on Saturday, March 8. First draw from James M. Shuart Stadium is set for noon.