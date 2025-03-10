Two grand slams for Masiuk in Pride victory

Luke Masiuk’s two-grand-slam day helped propel the Hofstra University baseball team to a dominant 20-0 seven inning mercy rule victory over the University at Albany on Sunday, March 9, at University Field.

“The guys have been working hard, and we’ve fallen into some bad luck lately and haven’t played great the past few days,” said Hofstra head coach Frank Catalanatto. “I thought today the guys came out and played really well.”

The Pride slashed 17 hits on the day while the pitching staff held the Great Danes to only four hits. Their offense was explosive with three home runs. Masiuk led the offensive rally with two grand slams along with a walk and a stolen bag.

“I was feeling good coming into the game,” Masiuk said. “I was fortunate to be in a good spot, bases loaded, and I just wanted to do some damage. I’m happy that it worked out.”

Trenton Snyder had the other Hofstra homerun, a two-run shot in the fourth inning. In his first collegiate start, Micheal Craig had a three-hit day, notching two RBIs.

Jackson Bauer got the start on the mound, working a strong 5.0 innings on the rubber, only allowing two hits and one walk, while striking out six batters.

Hofstra started strong, with a 1-2-3 first inning from Bauer and the Pride found themselves in the position to get up early.

Dylan Palmer extended his hitting streak to 11 games with his leadoff single and Tyler Castrataro moved him to third with a single. Albany’s starting pitcher, Ryan Pittz, lost Tyler Cox 3-0 in the count and put him aboard on a pitch clock violation, setting the stage for Masiuk’s grand slam.

Offensive production from both sides was halted in the second and third innings until the Pride opened up the game again in the fourth with a nine spot.

Craig led off the inning with his first collegiate hit and Snyder smacked a ball over the left field fence to bring in the first runs of the inning. Palmer got aboard for the third time and stole second, and Micheal Brown followed with an infield single. A hit by pitch loaded the bases for Cox who slashed a two-run single, forcing a Great Danes pitching change.

Matthew Mariano took the mound, but the Hofstra bats continued to rake. Cox got creative on the basepaths, getting caught in a rundown to score Castrataro. Masiuk drew a walk and stole second, setting the table for Craig with his second knock of the inning, an RBI single. Bryce Curry and Snyder kept the rally alive, hitting back-to-back doubles, driving in a total of three runs.

Hofstra continued to exploit the Great Danes’ shaky defense, taking their first run of the fifth inning off a dropped fly ball while consecutive Craig and Curry RBI singles gave the Pride a three spot.

Freshman Micheal Heyman took over on the mound in the sixth and kept the shutout intact in his 2.0 innings of work.

The Hofstra offensive production stayed alive in the sixth, starting with Mike Sweeney’s first hit of the season. Back-to-back walks loaded the bases for the dangerous Masiuk who smacked his second grand slam of the day, giving the Pride a 20-run lead.

The Pride look to keep their bats hot against Fairfield University on Tuesday, March 11, for their last game of a five-set homestand. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m.