Pride swept in CAA opening series

The Hofstra University softball team fell to Elon University on Sunday, March 9, with a score of 4-1. The Phoenix finished off their weekend sweep of the Pride and improved to 10-11 with a perfect 3-0 Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) record. Hofstra’s rough start to the season has extended into conference play, the Pride sit at 0-3 in the conference and 1-16 overall.

Hofstra suffered a brutal loss on Saturday, March 8, which saw them lose a 6-2 lead in the sixth inning, leading to a walk-off single for Elon’s Peyton Fitzpatrick. The next day, the Phoenix picked up right where they left off in the first inning. After a hitless first inning from Elon starter Taylor Cherry, the bats got things going. Greta Hessenthaler led off the inning with a base hit and was brought home when Kaitlyn Wells crushed her CAA-leading sixth home run of the season over the left field fence.

Hofstra had their first truly dangerous chance in the top of the third, Gemma D’Orazio battled with Cherry and eventually worked a nine-pitch walk. D’Orazio immediately stole second base to give the Pride their first runner in scoring position.

After Cherry bounced back by striking out Sophia Polzella, Chelsea Villar walked on four pitches. Cherry continued her inconsistent inning by then striking out Victoria Frobosilo, only to then walk Anna Butler to load the bases.

Despite the loaded bases, the Pride failed to capitalize. Fitzgerald flew out to center and Elon escaped the inning unscathed.

The Phoenix made the Pride pay for the missed opportunity in the bottom of the third with two runs. Reagan Hartley led off with a walk and then mirrored D’Orazio by stealing second. Hessenthaler then walked to put runners on first and second with no one out.

Hofstra starting pitcher Emma Falen nearly got out of the jam, striking out Wells and inducing a popout from Allee Seering, but with two outs, Gabi Schaal found the right-centerfield gap and brought both runners home with a double.

The Phoenix jumped on Falen in her sixth start and 10th appearance of the year, scoring four runs in the first three innings. Falen pitched her sixth complete game of the season but received her fifth loss. The University of California, Riverside transfer also managed to lower her ERA to 5.38.

The third inning was Hofstra’s best chance to do damage all game, with just one runner reaching scoring position afterwards, when Alanna Morse doubled in the top of the fourth. Despite that extra-base knock, along with an error by Sterling which allowed Carmella Gallagher to reach first, Cherry got out of the jam and left the game with a 4-0 lead, eventually earning her first win of the season.

The Pride only mustered six hits in the game, and despite a seventh inning home run by Villar, they were unable to salvage the weekend series and took a sweep.

The Pride will return to New York, but before their weekend series against Towson University, they will travel to the Bronx for a date with Fordham University on Wednesday, March 12. First pitch is set for 3 p.m.