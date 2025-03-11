In the spirit of Women’s History Month, Hofstra University Greek organization Pi Lambda Phi hosted their second annual Strongest Woman competition. This event saw students from various campus sororities compete in teams in a variety of strength-based events. Delta Gamma won the title, and all funds raised were donated to the Elimination of Prejudice Foundation. In addition, Hofstra’s women’s club volleyball team demonstrated the essence of teamwork by infectiously encouraging their peers despite a hard-fought loss. As we celebrate women this March, let’s remember that campus is full of strong and powerful women.