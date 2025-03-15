Pride lose to Fairfield

The Hofstra University baseball team fell victim to a run rule loss for the fourth time this season, losing 13-2 against Fairfield University on Tuesday, March 11. This was the first time since their sweep by the University of Tennessee.

The eight-inning game gave the Pride their 10th loss of the season. Hofstra now holds a 5-10 record while Fairfield improved to 9-4.

After a scoreless first inning for both teams, Hofstra starter Tristan Nemjo gave up six runs, all unearned, and four hits in the top of the second.

Nick Sturino of Fairfield hit a one-out double to put runners on second and third base, then JP Kuczic drove in the other baserunner Tyler Kipp for the first run for the Stags.

Nemjo gave up five runs on the next four batters, ending on a two-run double to Matt Bucciero that drove in Luke Nomura and Dean Ferrara to put Fairfield in the lead.

Fairfield’s offensive efforts in the top of the second were the first of two times the Stags batted around in an inning.

Hofstra cut Fairfield’s lead to five runs in the bottom of the third, when Tyler Cox reached base thanks to Ferrara dropping a pop fly at third base. The fielding error sent Tyler Castrataro to third base and sent home Dylan Palmer.

Palmer only trails Luke Masiuk in runs scored after the Pride’s right fielder hit a pair of grand slams against the University of Albany on Sunday, March 9.

Sean Hamilton made his first appearance for the Pride since his 2024 Tommy John surgery, pitching one scoreless inning. Then, Grady Lacourciere came in for two innings of relief, giving up one earned run on a one-out RBI single from Kipp to improve the Stags’ lead to 7-1.

Masiuk scored the Pride’s other run of the game in the bottom of the fifth, when he drove in Michael Brown on a sacrifice fly to the right fielder Bucciero.

Danny Kelleher struggled on the mound, giving up six earned runs on seven hits in 2 ⅓ innings. During his time on the mound in the top of the eighth, Kelleher gave up three runs in just one out of the inning, then Mike Sweeney helped to end the Stags’ offensive efforts on a 5-4-3 double play.

The Pride play another solo game when they travel to Teaneck, New Jersey for another midweek matchup against Fairleigh Dickinson University. The Knights played fellow Coastal Athletic Association member Monmouth University and lost 19-4 on Tuesday, March 11. First pitch on Wednesday, March 12, is set for 3 p.m. at Naimoli Family Baseball Complex.