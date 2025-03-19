Pride destroy FDU

The Hofstra University baseball team decimated Fairleigh Dickinson University (FDU) 14-6 on Wednesday, March 12. The Pride now sits at 6-10 on the season.

The Pride raked all day, hitting three home runs, three doubles and a triple, totaling to 13 hits on the day.

Luke Masiuk continued his hot streak, ripping two home runs in his first two plate appearances. He has hit four home runs in the last three games. After starting the season 7-37, Masiuk has picked up the pace, smacking seven hits in his last four games.

Tyler Castrataro made his first pitching appearance of the season, after primarily playing third base and designated hitter this season. He contributed on the mound and at the plate, pitching two shutout innings and smashing a three-run home run over the right-center field fence.

The Pride’s bullpen struggled though, allowing six earned runs across seven innings. Branden Brown struggled to find the plate, walking five batters and allowing three runs, across 3.1 innings of work. Brayden Gregg saw 2.1 innings of action and let up one run on two hits and struck out four. Nick Gallello finished off the game on the bump, allowing one earned run in 1.1 innings.

The Pride got off to a hot start in the top of the second, putting up a four spot. Masiuk got Hofstra started with a home run to left field. The Pride strung together hits from CJ Griggs and Bryce Curry, allowing Michael Craig to drive in a run and reach first on a fielding error.

Trenton Snyder reached base on a fielder’s choice and Dylan Palmer extended his hitting streak to 13 games with an RBI triple down the right field line.

Hofstra continued to add in the third with a walk from Tyler Cox, who was brought home on Masiuk’s second home run of the day. Cox and Masiuk drew back-to-back walks in the fourth to set the table for Griggs’ RBI single.

In the bottom of the fourth, FDU capitalized on walks and brought home a run on a wild pitch.

The Pride’s offense did not slow down as they added four runs to the scoreboard in the fifth inning. Snyder and Michael Brown drew walks and Castrataro hit his third home run of the season over the right center field fence to give the Pride a nine-run lead.

Hofstra continued their offensive momentum in the sixth inning, putting up another four spot. The Pride loaded the bases with no outs, allowing Aidan Gallagher to draw a walk for an RBI. Palmer added two with a double to right field and Michael Brown followed with an RBI double of his own.

FDU battled to put up four runs of their own in sixth. Johnathan Gomez and Diego Urreta got things started with back-to-back singles. Joey DiMotta and Nate Dudeck walked, bringing in a run as Urreta scored on a passed ball. DiMotta came home on a dropped third strike and Dudeck was brought home on a single from Travis Stroh.

Despite the gritty battle in the sixth and a run in the ninth, the Knights could not claw back to win.

The Pride looked to keep the offensive production rolling in a road series at Kent State University on Friday, March 14. First pitch was scheduled for 3 p.m.