Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Categories:

Pride lose game one to Kent State

Frank ChiapperinoMarch 19, 2025
Royce Dickson Child

The Hofstra University baseball team fell to Kent State University on Friday, March 14, with a score of 16-3. The Pride suffered their fifth run-rule loss of the season, falling to 6-11 while Kent State improved to 7-7.

The Golden Flashes got to Jackson Bauer, Hofstra’s starter, in the first inning, scoring four runs, all earned, and three hits.

Micah Rienstra-Kiracofe of Kent State led off the game with a single, and quickly made his way to third, advancing to second on a stolen base and taking third thanks to a passed ball. After a walk to Jake Casey, Brody Williams hit an RBI single to open the scoring and advance the runners to first and third base. Dom Kibler capped off the inning with a three-run home run.

Bauer got off to a quick start in the second inning, sitting down the first two batters he faced, but déjà vu would strike as Williams ripped up an RBI single that scored Hayden Jatczak. Casey drew another walk and Kibler, yet again, capped off the inning with a three-run homer.

The Pride struggled defensively in the third inning, as Dylan Palmer led off the inning with a throwing error. Four batters later, Michael Craig committed an error, allowing Rienstra-Kiracofe and Brady Marshall to score.

For Hofstra’s relief, Michael Heyman pitched a scoreless fourth inning, giving up one hit and striking out two hitters.

A leadoff error from Bryce Curry in the fifth was the beginning of another big inning for Kent State. They strung together four hits and six runs. After Kibler recorded his seventh RBI when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, three straight singles brought home five runs to extend the Pride’s deficit to 16-0. Swayer Solitaria, Kolton Schaller and Marshall did the damage.

The Pride scored three runs on three hits in the seventh inning. Craig led off with a single but was thrown out at second when Palmer grounded into a fielder’s choice. Michael Brown then brought home the speedy second baseman with a double down the left field line. Tyler Castrataro then lifted the ball over the center field fence for his fourth home run of the season. Despite Hofstra’s three-run inning, the game still ended in the seventh due to their deficit being larger than 10 runs.

The Pride took on Kent State again on Saturday, March 15, at 3 p.m. at Olga Mural Field at Schoonover Stadium.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Hofstra Chronicle
$300
$945
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Hofstra University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Baseball
Pride destroy FDU
Pride destroy FDU
Pride lose to Fairfield
Pride lose to Fairfield
Two grand slams for Masiuk in Pride victory
Two grand slams for Masiuk in Pride victory
Pride lose a tight game two to UAlbany
Pride lose a tight game two to UAlbany
Pride drop game one to UAlbany
Pride drop game one to UAlbany
Pride rallies past Marist
Pride rallies past Marist
More in Sports
Pride shutout in game two to Towson
Pride shutout in game two to Towson
Pride win home opener
Pride win home opener
Slow start stumps Pride
Slow start stumps Pride
Pride's season comes to an end
Pride's season comes to an end
Pride look to carry momentum into CAA tournament
Pride look to carry momentum into CAA tournament
Shannon Smith: Building relationships and a legacy at Hofstra
Shannon Smith: Building relationships and a legacy at Hofstra
Donate to The Hofstra Chronicle
$300
$945
Contributed
Our Goal