Pride win home opener

The Hofstra University softball team won their home opener in a 4-1 victory over Towson University on Friday, March 14. This marks the Pride’s first Coastal Athletic Association win of the season. The Pride’s record now sits at 2-17 on the season.

Emma Falen pitched an electric game in the circle, allowing only one run and four hits across seven innings, while striking out eight batters. Falen is now 1-5 on the mound, marking her first win as a member of the Pride.

The Pride were strong on offense, smacking six hits on the day. They did damage with runners in scoring position, only leaving two stranded on base.

Freshman Gemma D’Orazio hit her first collegiate home run to lead off the third inning. Olivia Malinowski brought in two of the Pride’s runs with a single through the left side.

Falen started with a 1-2-3 inning and the Pride got ahead early. Dahlia Palacio singled to left field and stole her third bag of the season to put herself in scoring position for Mackenzie Fitzgerald who brought her in with a single back to the pitcher.

Towson got a runner on in the second inning with a walk but could not do any damage, as Falen struck out three. Falen allowed the first Tigers hit of the day in the third inning but got out of the inning unscathed.

D’Orazio came up big for the Pride to lead off the third inning, with a home run over the right-field fence. This is D’Orazio’s third hit and first home run as a member of the Pride.

The Pride could not tack on anymore in the third, but put up two in the fourth as they were able to string together some hits.

Alanna Morse, who leads the Pride in batting average with a 0.364, continued to slash, getting on base with a single to center field. Tyler Douglas was brought aboard with an infield single, setting the table for Malinowski, who brought in the two runs on a single through the left side.

Both the Pride and the Tigers put up clean fifth innings, going three up and three down.

The Tigers put up their only run of the day in the sixth. Cara Bohner got things going for Towson with a single through the right side. Grace Franczyk brought home the run with a double.

The Tigers threatened in the top of the seventh, trying to keep the game alive. Isabella Canesi doubled to left field and advanced to third on an error by Morse. Towson’s late rally was shut down by Morse who caught a fly ball to end the game.

The Pride looked to keep the momentum pushing forward throughout the rest of the series against Towson on Saturday, March 15. First pitch was scheduled for 1 p.m.