Pride shutout in game two to Towson

The Hofstra University softball team was shutout in game two of their three-game series against Towson University in a 1-0 ball game on Saturday, March 15. The Hofstra loss ties the series at one a piece and the Pride fall to 2-18 on the season.

Despite throwing seven innings, only allowing two hits and striking out four batters, Carley Ernst was given the loss. Towson scored the only run of the game in the third inning off an error by Alanna Morse.

The Hofstra offense was able to crank out seven hits on the day but were unable to produce any runs, as they left eight runners stranded on base.

The Pride made two costly errors, which has been a reoccurring issue for the team this season. Hofstra has committed 31 errors in 20 games, compared to their opponents whom have only committed 12.

Cara Bohner scored the only run of the day, coming home on an errant throw.

Olivia Trombley, the Tigers’ starting pitcher, was awarded the win while Cadence Williams earned the save.

Chelsea Villar had two hits and a walk on the day, coming up big for the Pride, getting on base as the leadoff hitter and leading the team with 29 total bases.

Ernst struggled to find the strike zone early on, working long at bats but settled in as the game progressed, working a complete game.

Towson put two runners on base with Ernst hitting two batters in the second inning but fell short of bringing any runners home, as Ernst worked her way out of the inning with soft contact.

The Pride threatened in the bottom half of the inning with an infield hit from Morse and a single and stolen base from Carmella Gallagher but could not produce a run.

The only run of the game came in the top of the third inning as Towson capitalized on a Hofstra error. Bohner reached on a fielder’s choice and a single by Briyana Wright put runners on first and second. Grace Franczyk laced a ball to shortstop and took second on as Morse overthrew first base, which brought home Bohner. Isabella Casani kept the momentum going with a walk, but Ernst got out of a bases-loaded situation with minimal damage.

Hofstra stayed aggressive throughout the game, biting on the first pitch, producing three 1-2-3 innings.

Although the Hofstra defense looked shaky throughout the game, Mackenzie Fitzgerald was a vacuum at the hot corner in the fifth inning, getting all three outs.

Hofstra rallied in the bottom of the seventh inning with a chance at walk off presenting itself.

Victoria Frobosilo worked a full count, drawing a walk to lead off the inning. Sophia Polzella came up clutch with her first hit as a member of the Pride, doubling to right field and advancing Frobosilo to third.

Williams came in relief to help keep the shutout intact, forcing a fly out and loading the bases with a hit by pitch. She got out of trouble quick, only throwing a total of eight pitches, striking out Villar and forcing a fly out from Dahlia Palacio to end the game.

The Pride looked to take the series finale on Sunday, March 16. First pitch was scheduled for 12 p.m.