With two home runs, Pride beat UMBC

Two home runs propelled the Hofstra University softball team to a 4-2 victory over the University of Maryland Baltimore County (UMBC) on Wednesday, March 19. The Washington D.C. and Maryland road trip proved successful for Hofstra, giving them two consecutive wins, and moving them to 4-19 on the season.

Alana Morse and Chelsea Villar each hit home runs for Hofstra. They lead the Pride in home runs and battering average this season. Morse is slashing 0.352 with two home runs and Villar is hitting 0.304 with three home runs.

The Hofstra pitching was dominant, allowing only two hits with a combined 11 strikeouts. Emma Falen earned her second win of the season starting in the circle. She struck out eight batters across four innings, allowing two hits and two earned runs. Carley Ernst earned back-to-back saves for the Pride, coming in relief in the fifth and finishing the game on the mound. She shut down the Retrievers offense, allowing no hits and three strikeouts.

Jerzie Nutile was dealt the loss after 2.1 innings of work, allowing three earned runs and walking two. Nutile struggled with control, allowing many wild pitches, resulting in Hofstra runs.

UMBC struck first with an early first-inning two spot. Leader-off hitter, Ella Squaires, hit an infield single to get on base for the Retrievers. Emily Riggs brought her home on a two-run home run. Falen dealt a walk to Nutile and stole second, but Falen was able to get out of trouble with two consecutive strikeouts.

After settling down in the first inning, the Hofstra pitching allowed no more hits across the entire game.

Hofstra answered back with a three-spot in the top of the second inning. Mackenzie Fitzgerald got the rally started with a double in the right-center field gap and took third base on a wild pitch. Morse laced her second home run of the season to tie the game. Hofstra stayed patient at the plate and capitulated on sloppy pitching. Carmella Gallagher wore a pitch to get on and advanced to third on two past balls. Lily Yepez was brought aboard after working a full count. Gallagher was brought home after another wild pitch, which advanced Yepez to second.

Hofstra had a bases-loaded opportunity in the third inning but fell short of bringing in any runs. Dahlia Palacio hit her team-leading eighth double of the season and stole third to open the inning. Fitzgerald was hit by pitch, and Morse drew a walk to load the bases. Kya Matter was brought in to relieve Nutile, who was struggling with control, and got the final two outs of the inning, preventing any Hofstra runs from crossing the plate.

The final run of the game came in the top of the seventh, off the bat of Villar, who smacked her third home run of the season.

The Pride returned home to host a Coastal Athletic Association opponent at the University of Delaware on Friday, March 21. The first pitch was scheduled for 5 p.m.