Pride win CAA opener

After defeating Monmouth University 8-6 on Friday, March 21, in Long Branch, New Jersey, the Hofstra University baseball team was one of six teams to begin their Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) slate in the conference win column. The Pride’s win over the Hawks snapped a two-game losing skid after falling to Kent State University and Fordham University.

The Pride improve to 8-13 overall with a 1-0 in-conference record. The Hawks drop to 9-12 this season with a 0-1 record against conference foes.

Jackson Bauer earned his second win of the season after only allowing three runs on eight hits with six strikeouts in 6.0 innings, while Kevin Opanel remains winless after giving up six runs on five hits in 4.0 innings. Trent Jenks earned his second career save against the Hawks after appearing on the mound for 2.0 innings for the Pride.

Monmouth took an early lead in the bottom of the first when Hofstra starter Jackson Bauer allowed a squeeze bunt to Chris Walsh, which sent Harry Padden home.

Hofstra responded in the next half-inning. After Tyler Cox and Luke Masiuk walked on full counts and CJ Griggs was hit by a pitch, Michael Craig hit a sacrifice fly to left fielder Chris Andrews to tie the game at 1-1. Griggs stole second after Craig’s sac fly, and a throwing error from Monmouth catcher Brendan Buecker prompted Masiuk to score the Pride’s second run.

The Hawks responded to the Pride’s scoring efforts to reclaim the lead over Hofstra. A throwing error from Griggs gave way for Nick Lovarco to score and sent Buecker to third base, and then an RBI grounder by Padden saw Buecker score. The Hawks regained a lead 3-2 after three innings.

After a 1-2-3 inning for both the Pride and the Hawks, Griggs recorded his second RBI of the game when he sent in Cox, who scored his second of two runs against the Hawks, on a two-out single with two baserunners. Two batters later, Bryce Curry drove in Masiuk on a single. Then, Dylan Palmer drove in two runs of his own with a single to right field.

Hofstra’s four runs scored in the fourth inning were their most scored in an inning since scoring six runs against Kent State in the top of the ninth inning on Saturday, March 15.

The Pride and the Hawks played a total of three scoreless innings following Hofstra’s offensive explosion, but during the bottom of the seventh, Monmouth staged another comeback and narrowed Hofstra’s lead to one run. Walsh sent Andrew Schmid home on a fielder’s choice to start the Hawks’ rally. He then stole second base and helped Casey Caufield steal home to narrow Hofstra’s lead to 6-5.

The Pride regained a three-run lead in the top of the eighth. With Griggs on first, Trenton Snyder on second and Masiuk on third, Craig hit into a fielder’s choice, scoring. Griggs was ruled out trying to advance to second base but extended the play to help Snyder score the second run.

Jenks allowed a run in the eighth but pitched a scoreless bottom of the ninth to secure the series opener.

Hofstra’s series against Monmouth continued on Saturday, March 22. The first pitch was set for 1 p.m. at Monmouth University Baseball Field.