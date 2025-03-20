Action in the ninth pushes Pride past Kent State

The Hofstra University baseball team avoided a series loss with a 17-11 victory against Kent State University on Saturday, March 15. The Pride improved to 7-11 on the season while Kent State fell to 7-9.

The Pride broke an 11-11 tie in the top of the ninth, scoring six runs on six hits, four of the runs coming with two outs in the inning. Dom Camera put the exclamation point on Hofstra’s second six-run inning of the game with a bases-clearing double.

The Golden Flashes had batted around, storming back in the eighth inning to tie the game, scoring four runs on two hits. After Grady Lacourciere walked the first two batters, Sean Hamilton came into the game and walked the next two, making it an 11-8 ball game. Sawyer Solitaria and Matt Thompson came up with singles to tie the game.

Danny Kelleher earned his first win of the season pitching 1.1 innings, escaping the bases-loaded jam with two outs in the eighth, preserving the game for the Pride.

The Hofstra lineup was excellent, posting a combined 20 hits. Every player in the lineup recorded a hit while Dylan Palmer, Michael Brown, Tyler Castrataro and Michael Craig each had three hits on the day. Camera led the team with five RBIs in the game.

The Pride started off strong, scoring four runs in the first inning, all coming with two outs. Luke Masiuk recorded an RBI single, scoring Brown and placing runners on first and second. Sean Lane cleared the bases with a three-run home run.

Tristan Nemjo started the game for Hofstra, picking up two quick outs in the bottom of the first before a Jake Casey single, a throwing error by Michael Brown and a walk to Dom Kibler loaded the bases. Nemjo got the out of the inning, striking out Solitaria.

After a scoreless second inning, Nemjo gave up one run and one hit in the bottom of the third inning. Jake Casey and Brody Williams were both hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second. Solitaria drove in Casey with an RBI single to record the first run for the Golden Flashes.

Hofstra extended the lead in the fourth inning after Palmer ripped an RBI double down the left-field line, sending home Trenton Snyder.

Kent State answered back with one run in the bottom of the fourth after Micah Kiracofe was hit by a pitch and then stole second, setting up a two-out RBI single from Hayden Jatczak.

Trent Jenks relieved Nemjo in the fifth, giving up one unearned run following an error by Michael Craig.

Hofstra poured it on in the sixth, scoring six runs on six hits as the Pride batted around in the inning, capped off with a single from Camera that drove in Tyler Cox and Castrataro.

Brady Marshall became the fourth Kent State player to get hit by a pitch, leading off the bottom of the inning for the Golden Flashes. Jenks retired the next two batters before giving up a two-run home run to Casey.

Jenks pitched to three batters in the seventh before Hunter Klotz hit a two-run home run to left field, cutting Hofstra’s lead to 11-7. Lacourciere entered in relief, allowing a free pass before Marshall hit into a double play to end the inning.

The Pride looked to take the series finale against Kent State on Sunday, March 16. First pitch was set for 3 p.m. at Schoonover Stadium.