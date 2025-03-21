Pride fall in game three against Kent State

The Hofstra University baseball team lost the final game of their three-game series against Kent State University 15-5 on Sunday, March 16. The Pride fell victim to their sixth run rule loss of the season and their second run-rule loss of the series.

Hofstra started off strong, scoring two runs in the first inning. Dylan Palmer led off the game with his fourth double of the season. Michael Brown jumped on the first pitch he saw, ripping an RBI triple to right center, and he later scored on a wild pitch.

Tanner Sanderoff started on the mound for the Pride and found himself in trouble early, giving up two earned runs on two hits at the bottom of the first.

Micah Rienstra-Kiracofe led off the game with a walk and advanced to second after Hayden Jatczak singled. Jake Casey worked a walk to load the bases. Sawyer Solitaria grounded into a double play, allowing Rienstra-Kiracofe to score. Alejandro Covas wrapped up the inning with an RBI double that scored Jatczak.

Sanderoff pitched the second inning, giving up a bunt single to Matt Thompson who was quickly thrown out attempting to steal second. After a walk to Payton Ebbing, Brayden Gregg came into relief for Hofstra.

Gregg retired the first two batters in the third inning before a walk to Solitaria and a single from Covas put runners on the first and second. Hunter Klotz scored Solitaria with an RBI single to give Kent State a 3-2 lead.

The Pride hit back-to-back home runs in the fourth inning while Luke Masiuk sent one over the left field wall for his sixth home run of the season before Sean Lane ripped one to right center for his third home run of the season.

The Golden Flashes responded to Hofstra, scoring five runs on four hits in the home at half of the fourth.

Gregg allowed a lead-off single to Ebbing, who scored after a Brady Marshall RBI triple. Reinstra-Kiracofe extended the lead for the Golden Flashes with a sacrifice fly to center field. After a double and two walks to the next three batters, Trent Jenks came into pitch, giving up three unearned runs.

Danny Kelleher pitched the fifth inning, retiring the first two batters he faced before Jatczak homered to right center field to extend the Golden Flashes lead to 9-4.

Kent State added on two more runs in the sixth inning, as Covas doubled to left center and scored on a double by Klotz. Thompson followed with an RBI single and advanced to third on an error by Dom Camera.

Nick Gallello pitched for the Pride in the seventh inning, surrendering a two-out, two-run home run to Solitaria.

Hofstra put up one run on one hit in the eighth inning. Lane walked on four pitches and scored when Michael Craig singled down the right-field line.

The Golden Flashes scored two more runs in the bottom of the inning. Marshall singled up the middle, advancing to second on a stolen base. Rienstra-Kiracofe poured it on with a two-run home run to end the game at 15-5.

The Pride returned home to play Fordham University on Wednesday, March 19. The first pitch was at 3 p.m.