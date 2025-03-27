Pride win slugfest over Seton Hall

Offensive production from the entire lineup powered the Hofstra University baseball team past Seton Hall in a 13-12 slugfest on Tuesday, March 25. The Pride now move to 10-14 overall on the season.

The Pride’s offense was explosive with 17 hits across the game. CJ Griggs was the hero with the two-run single to give Hofstra the lead in the eighth.

Hofstra’s pitching struggled with control, walking a total of 13 batters and allowing seven earned runs. The Pride had to rely on their bullpen depth to push through the game, seeing as six different pitchers took the bump.

Sean Hamilton returned to the mound for the first time after missing last season due to Tommy John surgery. Hamilton had a great outing, working three innings and allowing just two hits and one earned run.

Seton Hall put up the first run of the game in the top of the third inning. AJ Soldra manufactured the run single-handedly, reaching first with an infield single and stealing two bases. Soldra scored when a throw to third base sailed into the outfield.

Hofstra answered with a huge third inning, putting up seven runs. Dylan Palmer bunted to get on and used his speed to steal both second and third base. Michael brought Palmer in with a single to right field and advanced to second on a throwing error. Brown continued to challenge the Pirates on the basepaths, taking third on a poor pickoff attempt.

Luke Masiuk and Tyler Cox drew back-to-back walks, loading the bases for Tyler Castrataro, who ripped an RBI single. Michael kept the rally going with a two-run double to left field. Castrataro tagged up on a sacrifice fly from Mike Sweeney to score. In his second at-bat of the inning, Palmer laced a triple to right center field, bringing home two more runs for the Pride.

Seton Hall clawed back in the fourth when Micheal Heyman took the mound. Heyman faced four batters and was unable to earn an out. Kevin Milewski opened the inning with a double. Three consecutive walks brought in the inning’s first run. Nick Gallello came in to relieve Heyman and helped get out of the inning, although he did score a run on a fielder’s choice.

Craig kept the ball rolling in the bottom of the inning with a double which allowed Sean Lane to score.

Hofstra lost their lead in the fifth inning when the Pirates scored six runs. Gallello struggled with controlling the zone, walking four batters, plunking one and allowing two hits. Grady Lacourciere came out of the Hofstra bullpen to get out of the inning.

Seton Hall extended their lead in the seventh with a three spot. Walks continued to plague the Pride, as three walks helped bring across three runs on two hits, giving the Pirates a 12-8 lead.

Hofstra answered with their own three spot in the bottom of the inning. Lane, Sweeney, Palmer, Michael Brown and Masiuk strung together singles to bring in three runs.

The back end of the Hofstra bullpen put up a clean eighth and ninth thanks to lights out pitching from Tanner Sanderoff.

The Pride’s bats came up hot in the eighth. Lane doubled and back-to-back hit-by-pitches, loading the bases for Griggs, who ripped a game-winning two-run single.

The Pride look to carry their momentum into a road series against the College of William & Mary starting on Friday, March 28. First pitch scheduled for 6 p.m.