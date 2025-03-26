Pride earn first CAA win

The Hofstra University women’s lacrosse team earned their first win in Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) play, 11-7 against the College of William & Mary (W&M). The Pride snapped a two-game losing streak, improving to 6-3 on the season and 1-1 in conference play. The Tribe fell to 4-5 and are 0-2 in CAA play.

Nikki Mennella led the Hofstra offense with a game-high five points, scoring three goals and adding two assists. Kayleigh Bender matched her with three goals of her own. Kristen Redding scored two goals for her sixth multi-goal game of the season.

Christine Dannenfelser had a career day, grabbing a career-high six ground balls and scoring her first career goal. The two-time CAA Defensive Player of the Week led the team by forcing three turnovers and won two draw controls.

The Pride struck first as Angelina Sparacio found Mennella just outside the eight-meter arc for her first goal of the game six minutes in the first quarter. Neither side scored for nearly nine minutes after that as both teams combined for just seven shots in the quarter, committing 12 turnovers.

Mennella stutter stepped past her defender for her second goal of the afternoon with 49 seconds left in the quarter.

Hofstra scored the first two goals in the second quarter to take a 4-0 lead. After a caused turnover, Dannenfelser ran nearly the entire length of the field in transition to draw a foul right on the eight-meter arc in the offensive third. Her hustle was rewarded, scoring her first career goal off a free position shot. The team was ecstatic to celebrate Dannenfelser’s goal as even goalkeeper Luchianna Cardello ran to the other end of the field to congratulate Dannenfelser.

Bender earned her first goal a few minutes later to extend the lead.

The Tribe finally scored their first goal with about three minutes left in the half when Kate Draddy found Anna Dawson for her team-leading 26th of the season. Redding answered with her first goal a minute later to give the Pride a 5-1 lead at halftime.

Dawson finished the game with two goals, tied with Sophia Chiodo Ortiz and Finley Hoffman.

Jordyn Poll scored her fourth goal of the season to open the third quarter. W&M responded with back-to-back goals to cut the lead in half. Mennella spun past one defender before beating a second defender to complete her hat trick a minute later, putting the Pride up 7-3.

Chiodo Ortiz cut the deficit to three again, but Bender scored a pair of goals to end the quarter, giving Hofstra a five-goal lead going into the fourth.

Both teams traded goals back-and-forth in the last quarter, but goals from Redding and Julia Harris helped the Pride hold on and pick up the win.

Cardello finished with 10 saves, with five coming in the final quarter.

The Pride returned to action as they traveled to take on Elon University on Sunday, March 23.