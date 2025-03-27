Pride secure first conference series win in extra innings

With a 13-12 victory over Monmouth University in 10 innings, the Hofstra University baseball team secured their first weekend series win in Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) play on Saturday, March 22.

The Pride’s CAA record now stands at 2-0 as they concluded Saturday’s matchup against the Hawks with a 9-13 overall record. The Hawks dropped to 9-13 overall as well with a 0-2 record against their conference foes. Hofstra is now one of three CAA schools with a 2-0 record in conference play. They’re joined by Campbell University and the University of Delaware as the only CAA teams to begin a sweep over their first conference opponent of the season.

Hofstra and Monmouth entered the 10th inning with 11 runs apiece. With Mike Sweeney waiting on second on a 2-2 double, Luke Masiuk – who had already gone 2-5 with two runs, two hits and two RBIs – sent Sweeney home on an RBI single to center field. Tyler Cox joined Masiuk on the base path with a four-pitch walk, and a right-field single from Nick Biddle prompted Masiuk to run home on a fielding error from right fielder Nick Lovarco.

The Pride’s path to victory took a quick detour after Danny Kelleher gave up a one-out sacrifice fly to Chris Walsh, who drove in Aidan Bretschneider for the final scoring of the game.

Kelleher took the win over Monmouth after pitching 2 ⅓ innings, giving up only one earned run on one hit while recording one strikeout and one walk. Kelleher holds a 2-0 pitching record in nine relief appearances this season. Jake Danyluk took the loss after giving up two runs on three hits, walking two batters and recording one strikeout.

Hofstra starter Tristan Nemjo saw the most time on the mound since facing the University of Kentucky on Saturday, March 1. In his 5 ⅔ innings starting for the Pride, Nemjo gave up eight runs, including five in the sixth inning alone, on seven hits. The first run Nemjo gave up came in the bottom of the first when Jay Bant hit a one-out single to drive in Casey Caufield the half-inning after Masiuk and Cox continued the Pride’s offensive momentum from their 8-6 victory over the Hawks on Friday, March 21.

Nemjo gave up only three more runs between the second and fourth innings, and his ERA currently sits at 6.91.

In terms of Pride batters, Masiuk finished against the Hawks 3-6 with two doubles and a single, both driving in and scoring three runs. Cox also drove in and scored three runs despite only finishing 1-5 with a walk and an RBI single.

The Pride concluded their time in Long Branch, New Jersey on Sunday, March 23. First pitch was slated for 1 p.m. at the Monmouth University Baseball Field.