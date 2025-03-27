Pride walk off UDel

The Hofstra University softball team walked off the University of Delaware in a 5-4 victory in 12 innings on Saturday, March 22. It’s the Pride’s fourth consecutive win and moves them to 6-19 on the season.

Mackenzie Fitzgerald came in with the 12th-inning heroics, driving in Gemma D’Orazio for the walk-off win. Fitzgerald had a strong game at the plate, going 4-6.

Hofstra had 14 hits on the day, and Delaware had 13, yet both teams struggled with runners on as each team stranded 12 baserunners.

Emma Falen came in relief in the seventh and finished the game on the mound, earning the win. She allowed five hits in six innings of work and only one earned run.

Delaware struck first in the third inning, stringing together three singles. Ellie Talley got things going, followed by Sydney Shaffer, setting the table for Sorella Gallucci to bring in the first run of the game.

Hofstra answered with a three spot in the bottom of the third, forcing starting pitcher Morgan Hess out of the circle mid-inning. Anna Butler hit a single to left field and D’Orazio reached on a throwing error, advancing Butler to third.

Sophia Polzella then drove home two runs on a single. Fitzgerald knocked her first hit of the day and Carmella Gallagher brought in the third run of the inning on a single up the middle. The Pride were not able to bring in another run until the bottom of the 11th inning.

Katie Scheivert hit her second home run of the series off Hofstra starting pitcher Carley Ernst in the fifth inning to make it a 3-2 ballgame.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens continued to grapple in the sixth inning, tying the game at three apiece. Gallucci hit a single and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt from Hess. Mary Beth Cahalan doubled to right center field to score Gallucci and push the game to extra innings.

The pitching by relievers Falen and Billie Kerwood was dominant in extra innings, not allowing a run for either team until the 11th. Falen got out of a jam in the eighth inning after walking two batters, forcing a groundout.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens put up the first run of extra innings in the top of the 11th on back-to-back doubles. Cahalan doubled down the left field line and Chloe Blantz brought her home on a double to left field.

Hofstra kept themselves in the game by playing small ball. Chelsea Villar led off the inning with a double and used her speed to advance to third on a fly ball to left field. Butler drove a sacrifice fly out to left field, allowing Villar to tag up and bring in the tying run.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens fought in the 12th with back-to-back singles but Falen stranded the two runners.

D’Orazio led off the 12th with a single to left field and Polzella followed with a single of her own. Fitzgerald brought home the game-winning run on a single to left field, as D’Orazio beat the throw home with a close play at the plate.

The Pride looked to take the series sweep against the Fightin’ Blue Hens on Sunday, March 23.