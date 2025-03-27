Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

Pride take first conference loss

Samantha NadlerMarch 27, 2025
Royce Dickson Child

After taking the first two games of their Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) slate over Monmouth University, the Hofstra University baseball team fell to the Hawks in their second consecutive extra-inning game. The 12-11 loss in 10 innings marked the end of the Pride’s time in Long Branch, New Jersey, on Sunday, March 23.

Following a scoreless inning for both teams, Monmouth struck first with scoring. The Hawks’ batters drove in three of Monmouth’s runs in the second inning alone. Brayden Gregg, making his first start for the Pride, gave up a double to Nick Lovarco and hit Wyatt Hunt. He then gave up his first run of the day to an RBI single from Brendan Buecker. It was not until five batters into the inning when Gregg recorded the first of three consecutive outs of the inning, all on grounders.

Hofstra scored three runs between the third and fifth innings, but their offense did not really explode until the sixth inning, when the Pride scored six runs. Tyler Castrataro opened the inning with a first-pitch single to center field, then Michael Craig placed Castrataro in scoring position so that Trent Jenks could advance him home.

With bases loaded, Nick Biddle reached on a full-count fielder’s choice that sent both Craig and Jenks home; Jenks, on third base, scored on an error committed by Hawks second baseman Casey Caufield. Tyler Cox was the other batter to drive in two runs in the sixth inning, sending in both Biddle and Dylan Palmer on a base hit up the right side. Palmer had a solid day at the plate, going 3-5 and scoring a run.

Hofstra came into the bottom of the ninth with a comfortable 10-6 lead, but the Hawks refused to die. Jenks, who moved to the mound from second base, gave up a two-run home run to Chris Andrews and was immediately pulled from the game after pulling double duty. Danny Kelleher then gave up a two-run homer to Lovarco, which tied the game at 10 runs apiece.

Despite the blown lead, the Pride’s bats continued into the 10th inning. Sean Lane appeared to play hero with a first-pitch solo shot to center field.

Tyler Castrataro struggled to find the zone, throwing two wild pitches that helped Monmouth to tie and win the game.

Jacob Ciccone earned the win for Monmouth after only recording one out while Castrataro took the loss in his first mound appearance since Hofstra’s win over Fairleigh Dickinson University on Wednesday, March 12.

The Pride returned home for a midweek non-conference matchup against Seton Hall University on Tuesday, March 25. The Pirates entered their matchup against the Pride with a 9-14 record following a 5-3 loss to Iona University on Sunday, March 23, a team that Hofstra swept earlier this season.

Samantha Nadler
Samantha Nadler, Staff Writer
Samantha Nadler is a sophomore studying computer science and mathematics. She is a staff writer for the Chronicle's sports section and is the baseball beat reporter.
