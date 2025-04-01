The Black Student Union and Student Government Association’s annual Sex Fest offered students food and fun on Wednesday, March 26th! The event promoted sex positivity through various games designed to teach students about safe sex and good sexual habits. Students competed to win sex toy prizes, with a big winner being crowned at the end of the night. The winners went home better equipped for their future endeavors.
Going down to Sex Fest
Games, food, fun, and prizes? What wasn’t there to like about Sex Fest?
Shaina Skeen, Joe Orovitz, and Kumba Jagne • April 1, 2025
About the Contributors
Shaina Skeen, Staff Photographer
Shaina Skeen is a first-year Early Childhood Education major. You can check out her newly started Hofstra Photography account.
Joe Orovitz, Photography Editor
Joe Orovitz is a sophomore journalism major with a history minor. He is an award-winning photographer and has served as the multimedia editor for the Chronicle since January 2025. In addition to the Chronicle, Joe is a staff photographer for Hofstra Marketing and Communications and has experience working with clients in motorsport. You can follow his work on Instagram @joe_took_a_picture and on his website joeophoto.com.
Kumba Jagne, Photography Editor
Kumba Jagne is a first-year journalism major and creative writing minor. She is the multimedia editor for the Chronicle. In addition to photography both for the Chronicle and the University, she also writes for the opinion and features sections