Pride dominate Drexel in series sweep

The Hofstra University softball team completed the series sweep against Drexel University in a dominating 14-1 five-inning mercy-rule victory on Saturday, April 5. The Pride have won nine of their last 11 games and, for the first time this season, have a winning record in the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) of 8-7.

The Pride’s bats were hot, mashing eight extra-base hits for 15 hits across just five innings. Gemma D’Orazio was on fire at the plate, going 3-4 with a home run and two singles for two RBIs. Alanna Morse finished the day with three knocks and two RBIs. Anna Butler homered for her second game in a row and Mackenzie Fitzerald laced her third home run of the season.

The Hofstra pitching was lights out, only allowing three hits and one run. Emma Falen earned her seventh win in the circle with her three-inning outing. She allowed one earned run on two hits and a walk. Carley Ernst finished the game in the circle for the Pride, only allowing one hit in her two innings of work. Falen and Ernst have been a one-two punch for the Pride in conference play, combining for a 2.24 ERA.

The Pride exploded out of the gate, putting up a six spot in the first inning. Eleven Hofstra batters saw Drexel’s starting pitcher Violet Marta in the top of the first. Dahlia Palacio singled which led to back-to-back two-out home runs from Fitzgerald and D’Orazio. Morse kept the offense flowing with a single and Sophia Polzella walked, setting up Nicole Cancel for a two-RBI double. Lily Yepez reached on a throwing error, moving Cancel into scoring position. Chelsea Villar knocked in the sixth run of the inning with a drive to left field.

The Dragons’ only run of the game was put up in the bottom of the first inning. Leadoff hitter Izzy Alamillo doubled and Mia Garza worked a full count and drew a walk. Kylah Reading brought home the only run for Drexel with a single to center field. Later, the Dragons went down in order in the next two innings.

Hofstra added to their lead in the second inning, putting up a run on back-to-back hits from D’Orazio and Morse.

The Pride did not take their foot off the gas in the third. Cancel doubled and Yepez singled, setting up Villar for a two RBI double. Butler was plunked and back-to-back singles from D’Orazio and Morse brought in two more Hofstra runs.

Hofstra kept their bats blazing hot, putting up three more runs in the fourth. Yepez doubled and Villar walked. Butler brought in both baserunners with a three-run shot over the center field fence. This marks Butler’s second home run in the past two games and her team-leading fourth of the season.

Ernst came in relief in the fourth, only allowing a single to Reading. She finished out the game on the mound with a 1-2-3 fifth inning.

The Pride looks to stay hot in an out-of-conference matchup against Saint Peter’s University at Bill Edward’s Stadium on Wednesday, April 9. The first pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.