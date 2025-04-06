Hofstra baseball takes fourth straight loss at Rutger

The Hofstra University baseball team tied their longest losing streak of the 2025 season when they took their fourth consecutive loss to Rutgers University, 12-7, on Tuesday, April 1.

After a non-conference road game, the Pride now hold a 10-18 record while the Scarlet Knights improve to 14-15 with their win over Hofstra.

Rutgers began the scoring for the game, gaining four runs off two hits in the first two innings. JT Thompson got the first big hit of the game in the bottom of the first, when Hofstra starter Branden Brown gave up an RBI double to send in Ty Doucette for the Scarlet Knights’ first of a dozen runs. The next inning, with bases loaded, Trevor Cohen drove in Peyton Bonds, JD Jones and Pablo Santos for a three-run inning.

Rutgers was not the only team to score three runs in an inning during the game. The Pride responded to Branden Brown’s second-inning pitching struggles by driving in their first trio of runs in the top of the third. Dom Camera opened the inning with a first-pitch base hit to third base, forcing Rutgers starter Zach Gleason out of the game. Hunter Hoxie came in to face Dylan Palmer, the latter hit a double to send Camera to third base.

Hofstra’s first runs came from Tyler Cox, who drove Camera and Palmer home on a single to right field. Cox would then come home on a two-out RBI single from Michael Craig, who ended the inning after being caught stealing second base.

Santos responded to Hofstra’s bats a half-inning later when Branden Brown gave up his final run of the game to the Scarlet Knight. After Branden Brown left the game, Danny Kelleher gave up three runs in the fourth and fifth innings. Kelleher gave up an RBI single to Thompson in the bottom of the fourth, forced in a run on a walk to Doucette in the fifth inning, then immediately followed with a run scored by Cohen on an error from Hofstra second baseman Michael Brown.

The Pride scored another three runs in the top of the seventh, down 10-3. Palmer started the inning with a base hit to the shortstop, then Michael Brown forced Palmer to second on a grounder to second baseman Thompson. Tyler Castrataro drove in the Pride’s first run in four innings, a single to send Palmer home. After a Rutgers pitching change, Jordan Falco gave up the next two runs on a sacrifice fly to Sean Lane, sending in Cox and Castrataro coming in on a wild pitch.

The Scarlet Knights scored in all their offensive innings except the bottom of the seventh.

The Pride returned home for a four-game homestand, beginning with another non-conference matchup against Columbia University on Wednesday, April 2. First pitch against the Lions was scheduled at 3 p.m. on Hofstra’s campus.