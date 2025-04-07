Pride avoid sweep on Nemjo’s first season win

Hofstra University baseball team starter Tristan Nemjo picked up his first win since 2023 in a 6-4 victory over UNC-Wilmington (UNCW) on Saturday, April 5. After the win, he decided to bring a cereal-centric tradition started by his father to the baseball team.

“After every game we win, [my dad] gives three Fruity Pebble boxes to the players of the game,” Nemjo said. “It’s a little tradition we got.”

Nemjo got his first win after recording 119 pitches in seven innings, earning season-highs in both innings pitched and pitches thrown. The starter only gave up four earned runs on eight hits and three walks but reached a season-high three strikeouts in arguably his best start of the season.

The Pride avoided a sweep from the Seahawks, the reigning Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) champions, to improve their record to 12-20 overall with a 3-6 record against teams in the CAA. After losing their chance at a three-game win streak, UNCW now sits at an even 16-16 overall record with a 4-5 record against CAA opponents.

Most of Hofstra’s offensive production came from the freshmen in the bottom five spots of the lineup. Michael Craig, Nick Biddle and CJ Griggs each had multi-hit games.

“[The freshmen] are not scared,” said Hofstra head coach Frank Catalanotto. “We’ve got a lot of freshmen on the team – guys that can hit [and] guys that can play. It’s not only good for the future, it’s good for [right] now. These guys are helping us; they all helped us win this big game today.”

The Pride scored five of their six runs in the first five innings off a struggling Cam Bagwell, a freshman predicted to be one of the CAA’s top pitchers. Craig started Hofstra’s momentum on a 14-pitch at-bat in the first inning that resulted in a two-out, two-run double that sent in Luke Masiuk and Michael Brown.

Michael Brown accomplished the same feat as Craig the inning later with his own two-out, two-run double to bring in Biddle and Griggs.

“[For Craig and Michael Brown] to score those runs early was huge,” Catalanotto said. “Bagwell’s a really good pitcher and he’s tough to hit, but our guys definitely had a good approach.”

Nemjo pitched a pair of scoreless innings to start the game but gave up a home run to Mac Gillespie in the top of the third. Hofstra brought the lead back to four half an inning later when Griggs tripled down the right field line to drive in Craig. The following inning, Hofstra scored their final run of the game on a two-out infield hit from Tyler Cox to drive in Biddle.

The rainy conditions that persisted throughout the game made routine plays a bit messy, but Hofstra continued to keep the lead from UNCW. Behind Nemjo, Hofstra’s defense prevented the Seahawks from scoring for the next two innings until Nemjo gave up three more runs in the last two innings in his start.

Tanner Sanderoff came in with two runners on base in the eighth inning, getting a double play and a foul out to Craig to get his first save of the season.

Hofstra returns to action when they host the University of Connecticut on Wednesday, April 9. First pitch from University Field is set for 3:05 p.m.