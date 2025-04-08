Smooth skating

Another fantastic event for the books for Hofstra University students! The Hofstra Residence Hall Association (RHA) brought some retro energy to campus with their Roll With RHA event at the Hofstra Fitness Center. Students were able to rent a pair of light-up roller skates and zoom around with their friends! With a neon, glow in the dark motif, the event attracted a large crowd of excited students ready to get their groove on. Despite some struggling to find their balance, with many falls and near fails, the Pride rolled out in droves to make what will surely be cherished memories with their fellow students.