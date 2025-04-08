Another fantastic event for the books for Hofstra University students! The Hofstra Residence Hall Association (RHA) brought some retro energy to campus with their Roll With RHA event at the Hofstra Fitness Center. Students were able to rent a pair of light-up roller skates and zoom around with their friends! With a neon, glow in the dark motif, the event attracted a large crowd of excited students ready to get their groove on. Despite some struggling to find their balance, with many falls and near fails, the Pride rolled out in droves to make what will surely be cherished memories with their fellow students.
Categories:
Smooth skating
First there was indoor ice skating, and then there was neon roller skating? Hofstra students have definitely not gotten tired of these events!
Shaina Skeen, Joe Orovitz, and Kumba Jagne • April 8, 2025
0
Donate to The Hofstra Chronicle
$375
$945
Contributed
Our Goal
Your donation will support the student journalists of Hofstra University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.
More to Discover
About the Contributors
Shaina Skeen, Staff Photographer
Shaina Skeen is a first-year Early Childhood Education major. You can check out her newly started Hofstra Photography account.
Joe Orovitz, Photography Editor
Joe Orovitz is a sophomore journalism major with a history minor. He is an award-winning photographer and has served as the multimedia editor for the Chronicle since January 2025. In addition to the Chronicle, Joe is a staff photographer for Hofstra Marketing and Communications and has experience working with clients in motorsport. You can follow his work on Instagram @joe_took_a_picture and on his website joeophoto.com.
Kumba Jagne, Photography Editor
Kumba Jagne is a first-year journalism major and creative writing minor. She is the multimedia editor for the Chronicle. In addition to photography both for the Chronicle and the University, she also writes for the opinion and features sections