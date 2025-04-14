Pride drop midweek game to UConn

The Hofstra University baseball team took a lost to the University of Connecticut (UConn) 12-4 on Wednesday, April 9, in a midweek, non-conference road matchup.

Hofstra’s pitching was shaky in their first game since holding the defending Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) champions UNC-Wilmington (UNCW) to just four runs and avoided a sweep. Against the Huskies, the Pride gave up 12 runs on 11 hits while leaving 10 runners on base. With this loss, Hofstra fell to 12-21 overall while UConn improved to 14-17.

Dylan Palmer, Sean Lane and Dom Camera were the only players for the Pride that recorded hits. All three reached base with Palmer and Lane driving the runners home.

The Pride got on the board in the third inning when Jake Harring reached base on a walk. Thanks to UConn starter Charlie West playing hot potato with two errors, Harring managed to cross home plate.

UConn’s pitching kept the Pride away from scoring any additional runs until the sixth inning. With Tyler Cox on base from a walk, Lane belted a one-out, two-run home run to left field.

Aside from the fifth and sixth inning, Hofstra gave up a run in each of the Huskies’ offensive innings. Branden Brown opened the game with a pair of walks, then gave up back-to-back RBI singles to Ryan Daniels and Tyler Minick before he ended the damage there.

Following a scoreless second inning, Branden Brown returned to the mound to give up three more runs, one being unearned. With runners on first and second base, Aidan Dougherty drove Minick in with a one-out base hit up the middle, sending Beau Root to third base. Root then scored on an RBI single from Sam Biller before Bryan Padilla scored on an error from Lane from third base.

Hofstra cut into the Huskies lead in the top of the ninth inning, when Palmer drove in Camera, who walked before advancing to second and third base via wild pitches.

Brown took the loss while West got his first win and decision of the 2025 season

The Pride will play another team that bares the face of a husky this weekend when they travel to Northeastern University for a three-game CAA series. The first pitch was set for 2:30 p.m. on Friday, April 11, in Brookline, Massachusetts.