Pride add to win streak against Saint Peter’s

The Hofstra University softball team extended their win streak to four games with their 11-8 victory in an out-of-conference match up against Saint Peter’s University on Wednesday, April 9. The Pride’s bats have been red-hot recently, winning 10 of their last 12 games and kept the momentum pushing forward with a 12-hit game.

Anna Butler is coming off a strong week, batting .545 with two homeruns in the series against Drexel University, earning herself Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) player of the week. She continued to produce for the Pride in the box and in the circle, with a 2-3 campaign at the plate. Starting in the circle, she pitched for two innings and allowed one earned run.

“I have seen [Butler] just lock into whatever the team needs and prioritizing her teammates,” said Hofstra head coach Adrienne Clark. “When she does that, her personal performance just continues to improve.”

Carley Ernst earned CAA Rookie of the Week after an eight-strikeout performance against Drexel and earned another accolade in the circle for the Pride, picking up the win. She came in an 8-8 ballgame and pitched a lights-out performance, allowing only two hits in 3 1/3 innings of work.

“[Ernst] is learning how to adjust and maintain control regardless of any circumstance, which I think is the really cool part because in some ways it seems like she is throwing like a veteran,” Clark said.

Four members of the Pride had a multi-hit game while Alanna Morse laced a double and single, notching a team-leading three RBIs in the game. Morse came up in two bases-loaded situations and delivered.

The Pride got up early when Chelsea Villar knocked a single down the left side and Butler drove her home on an RBI double. The Peacock’s answered with a run of their own in the second with a solo shot from Angelina Wagner.

Hofstra’s offense exploded in the bottom of the second, putting up five runs. Dahlia Palacio led the inning off with a double and Villar drew a walk. Tyler Douglas singled which brought Palacio home. Butler continued to produce for the Pride, knocking a double to the left field fence, driving home the second run of the inning. Mackenzie Fitzgerald was brought in on a fielder’s choice, which advanced Butler to third. Gemma D’Orazio loaded the bases with a walk and Morse brought in two runs on a single.

Emma Brennan took the circle for the Pride and allowed two runs in the third, a two-run blast off the bat of Jess Forte.

The Pride continued to bring runs in with heads-up baserunning. Nicole Cancel drew a walk, and Villar moved her to third on a single. Villar stole second and drew the throw down, allowing Cancel to steal home.

St. Peter’s tied the game at eight apiece with an explosive fourth inning. A walk and four consecutive singles brought in three runs, and a fielding error by Morse allowed two more runs for the Peacocks. Ernst came in relief in a bases-loaded situation but made quick work and got out of the inning.

Hofstra regained the lead in the bottom of the inning and rode out the lead to victory. Cancel drew her second walk of the day and Lily Yepez drove a triple to the opposite field over the left fielder’s head, bringing in a run. A sacrifice fly from Villar put the Pride up by two.

Hofstra scored their last insurance run in the eighth inning. D’Orazio singled and Morse came up with her third RBI of the day.

The Pride looked to stay hot heading into a conference series against the UNC-Wilmington on Friday, April 11. Game one of the double-header was scheduled for noon.