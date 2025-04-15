Late rally not enough as Pride drop game two to UNCW

Despite a seventh-inning rally from the Hofstra University softball team, the Pride was not able to come up with the win against the UNC-Wilmington (UNCW). They lost 6-5 in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday, April 11. Both the Pride and Seahawks have a 9-8 record in Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) play.

Seahawk’s starting pitcher Makayla Huddleston allowed only three earned runs across seven innings in the circle, striking out seven Hofstra batters.

Hofstra starting pitcher, Carley Ernst, struggled in her outing, allowing eight hits on four earned runs.

“[Ernst] didn’t necessarily have her best stuff today, but she’s a really gritty ballplayer and just finds ways to get outs,” said Hofstra head coach Adrienne Clark. “I was really proud of the way she continued to battle.”

Maddison Biddle singled and used her speed to steal second for the Seahawks. Maggie Pertee RBI singled and advanced to second on the throw home. Morgan Britt moved Pertee to third on a groundout, and a wild pitch allowed Pertee to score.

The Pride was coming off a game where they put up 12 runs but struggled out of the gate. Huddleston retired the first eight Hofstra hitters.

“When we stay within ourselves and our processes we are so in control of things,” Clark said. “There were some moments where we kind of got outside of ourselves and when we locked back into what we were capable of doing, it is really [how] we operate best.”

After two shutout innings from both sides, UNCW found their groove at the plate, putting up three runs on two hits and an error. Britt got things started with a single up the middle followed by a single from Allison Corbin down the left-field line. Lauryn Richardson hit a hard ground ball back to Ernst, earning an RBI. Ernst then overthrew the ball on the play, allowing the runner to reach third. Sierra Persinger continued the rally with a double through the right side, bringing in another Seahawk’s run.

Hofstra’s offense woke up in the bottom of the fourth, putting up two runs and cutting the deficit in half. Anna Butler reached first on an error and took second on a wild pitch while Mackenzie Fitzgerald put up the first Hofstra run on an RBI double to left field. Fitzgerald reached third on a groundout from Alanna Morse and scored on a groundout by Dahlia Palacio.

UNCW’s bats stayed hot with another two-run inning. Three singles brought in two Seahawks runs.

The Pride chipped away with a one-run inning but left three players stranded on base. Fitzgerald put the ball in play and earned an RBI on a fielder’s choice.

Hofstra pitcher Emma Falen came in relief in the sixth inning and made quick work of UNCW with a 1-2-3 inning.

The Pride were unable to score in the sixth after Kellie Sandas had her first career hit.

Hofstra rallied late, putting up a two-run inning, but fell just short of pushing extras. Butler singled and Fitzgerald was plunked, which set up Palacio for a two-RBI double. Despite the offense’s momentum, the Pride’s rally was cut short by back-to-back outs in the infield.

The Pride hosted the rubber game of the series on Saturday, April 12, at Bill Edward’s Stadium to determine the victor of the weekend.