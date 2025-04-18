Pride swept by Northeastern

The Hofstra University baseball team got swept in a Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) series for the second time this season. The loss means the Pride currently holds the bottom spot in the conference standings after falling 4-0 on Sunday, April 13, to Northeastern University, the current first place team.

Hofstra is 12-24 overall this season with a 3-9 record against CAA teams, while Northeastern improve to a 25-9 overall record with a 10-2 record against conference opponents.

With the loss, the Pride took their second straight shutout and scored only one run in the three-game road series against the Huskies.

Dylan Palmer, Dom Camera and Nick Biddle each recorded two hits that day. Michael Brown and Michael Craig also contributed to Hofstra’s eight-hit outing, recording one hit apiece.

Despite only recording four hits, Northeastern found other ways to bring runs home. Just like they did during the second game Friday, April 11, the Huskies started things off with a home run. After two 1-2-3 innings, Hofstra starter Tristan Nemjo gave up a two-out solo shot to Matt Brinker in the bottom of the third.

Nemjo appeared shaken in the fourth after giving up a leadoff single to Cam Maldonado and a walk to Harrison Feinberg. With one out, he gave up an RBI single to Carmelo Musacchia, who drove Maldonado for the first of three runs of the inning for the Huskies. Later, Nemjo issued a bases-loaded walk to Will Fosberg to bring Feinberg home, and a foul out from Gregory Bozzo sent Musacchia home.

From this point, Nemjo pitched 1-2-3 innings for the remainder of the game, except for a leadoff walk to Alex Lane in the seventh.

that day, but his final line saw him give up four earned runs on four hits and five walks. This became became the longest mound appearance of his Pride career.

Northeastern pitcher Jordan Gottesman earned the win, giving up six hits and striking out nine batters without giving up a run.

Hofstra played their final road game in a five-game stretch when they traveled to Jamaica, New York, to play St. John’s University on Tuesday, April 15. First pitch was set for 3 p.m. at Jack Kaiser Stadium on the St. John’s campus.