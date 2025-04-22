To provide some much-needed fun amid a long and grueling semester, Hofstra Concerts hosted their annual Music Fest that onlookers won’t forget. Students blew off some steam and let loose in a show that included homegrown, Hofstra University based performers Dylan Taganas and The Suitepaler, Unispan Records’ Lydia Von Hof and Safa. It was topped off with a finale by A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie that blew the roof of the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex! Thanks to the Hofstra Concerts photographers for providing these fantastic story-telling images!