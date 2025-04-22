To provide some much-needed fun amid a long and grueling semester, Hofstra Concerts hosted their annual Music Fest that onlookers won’t forget. Students blew off some steam and let loose in a show that included homegrown, Hofstra University based performers Dylan Taganas and The Suitepaler, Unispan Records’ Lydia Von Hof and Safa. It was topped off with a finale by A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie that blew the roof of the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex! Thanks to the Hofstra Concerts photographers for providing these fantastic story-telling images!
Categories:
Music Fest
Hofstra University comes together for an extravaganza featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie!
Joe Orovitz, Kumba Jagne, Emma Eitel, Jessica D’Aniello, and Evelyn Toennes • April 22, 2025
0
About the Contributors
Joe Orovitz, Photography Editor
Joe Orovitz is a sophomore journalism major with a history minor. He is an award-winning photographer and has served as the multimedia editor for the Chronicle since January 2025. In addition to the Chronicle, Joe is a staff photographer for Hofstra Marketing and Communications and has experience working with clients in motorsport. You can follow his work on Instagram @joe_took_a_picture and on his website joeophoto.com.
Kumba Jagne, Photography Editor
Kumba Jagne is a first-year journalism major and creative writing minor. She is the multimedia editor for the Chronicle. In addition to photography both for the Chronicle and the University, she also writes for the opinion and features sections