Pride snap losing streak with win over Delaware

Samantha NadlerApril 29, 2025
Amelia Bashy

The Hofstra University baseball team ended a five-game losing streak on Saturday, April 26, after defeating the University of Delaware 6-2. The Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) victory marked the Pride’s first win since their late-game rally over St. John’s University on Tuesday, April 15.

With the win, Hofstra improves to 14-29 overall with a 4-13 CAA record, earning their first in-conference win since defeating UNC-Wilmington at home on Sunday, April 6. The Fightin’ Blue Hens now sit at 23-18 overall and hold a 9-8 in-conference record, snapping a four-game win streak.

Winning pitcher Jackson Bauer, who earned his third win with the Pride, broke personal records in both innings pitched, with a mound appearance over 6.1 innings and a season-high eight strikeouts.

After opening the bottom of the first inning with a base hit to Aaron Graeber, Bauer gave up a flyout to Jackson Tyer. He pitched into a fielder’s choice to Aiden Stewart to get Graeber out. Stewart was then caught stealing to end the inning.

The next inning, Bauer once again opened the inning with a hit, this time a home run to Evan Bouldin, but retired the next three batters with the help of center fielder Trent Jenks. Jenks made two flyouts while second baseman Dylan Palmer took part in a groundout to Brett Lesher.

Both teams scored in the third inning, but it was Hofstra who outscored Delaware. Mike Sweeney led off on a fair bunt, then stole second base and advanced to third base on a grounder from Palmer. Sweeney came home on a sacrifice fly from Luke Masiuk. With Michael Brown now the lone baserunner, Sean Lane hit a two-run home run.

Delaware made an unorthodox score on a double play in the bottom half of the inning. Bauer walked Brett Walmsley and Matthew Minckler and loaded up the bases by hitting Graeber. Tyer came up and grounded into a double play that sent Walmsley home for the Fightin’ Blue Hens’ final run of the game.

Following a much-needed third inning, Hofstra scored on three other instances. In the sixth inning, CJ Griggs hit a two-out single to send home Masiuk. He, along with Sweeney earlier this game, had been hit by the pitch, stole second base and advanced to third on a putout at first base by Dom Camera.

Camera drove in the Pride’s next run, which came in the eighth inning when the catcher-turned-outfielder hit a one-out single to right field to drive in Masiuk, who scored his second run of the game.

The Pride extended their lead in the ninth inning when Brown drove in Nick Biddle on a two-out, full-count base hit. Brown’s late-game RBI marked the third consecutive run scored when a batter scored from third base.

Hofstra and Delaware played a rubber game to close out their final series as conference rivals on Sunday, April 27. First pitch was set for 1 p.m. at Bob Hannah Stadium on Delaware’s campus.

About the Contributor
Samantha Nadler
Samantha Nadler, Staff Writer
Samantha Nadler is a sophomore studying computer science and mathematics. She is a staff writer for the Chronicle’s sports section and is the baseball beat reporter. After graduation, Samantha hopes to work in data science for sports analytics.
