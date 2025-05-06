Greek Gatherings

Greek Week returned to Hofstra University! During the week of April 21st, the students, comprising the over one dozen Greek organizations on campus, summoned their inner Spartan warrior. The brothers and sisters involved in Greek life represented their organizations proudly in sets of teams, with the spirit of popular television shows inspiring their team names. Competitors were met with various athletic competitions, art displays and intense face-offs all intended to reveal the most well-rounded team. The week provided many laughs and life-long memories for all of those involved!
Greek week represents the very best of the college experience!
Joe Orovitz, Kumba Jagne, and Shaina Skeen • May 6, 2025
