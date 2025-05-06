The Hofstra University community knows how to come together for a good cause! In assosiation with the American Cancer Society, various clubs and student organizations collaborated to raise money for cancer research and to support cancer patients, all while putting on a memorable show. Dance preformances, games and fun awaited the students that attended the event, which has become an annual hallmark of the Hofstra experience.
Relay for Life
Hofstra’s annual anti-cancer extravaganza featured a lineup of events that attendees won’t soon forget
Joe Orovitz, Kumba Jagne, Giovanni Salsa, and Shaina Skeen • May 6, 2025
About the Contributors
Joe Orovitz, Photography Editor
Joe Orovitz is a sophomore journalism major with a history minor. He is an award-winning photographer and has served as the multimedia editor for the Chronicle since January 2025. In addition to the Chronicle, Joe is a staff photographer for Hofstra Marketing and Communications and has experience working with clients in motorsport. You can follow his work on Instagram @joe_took_a_picture and on his website joeophoto.com.
Kumba Jagne, Photography Editor
Kumba Jagne is a first-year journalism major and creative writing minor. She is the multimedia editor for the Chronicle. In addition to photography both for the Chronicle and the University, she also writes for the opinion and features sections
Giovanni Salsa, News Editor
Giovanni Salsa is a senior history major with a minor in creative writing. He serves as the editor for the Chronicle’s News section.
Shaina Skeen, Staff Photographer
Shaina Skeen is a first-year Early Childhood Education major. You can check out her newly started Hofstra Photography account.