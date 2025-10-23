Pride fall to Northeastern in third CAA loss

The Hofstra University field hockey team dropped a tightly contested Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) matchup against Northeastern University 2-1 on Friday, Oct. 17, on the road. With the loss, the Pride fell to 6-8 on the season and 0-3 in CAA play. The Huskies moved to .500 on the year with a 6-6 record and moved to 2-1 in conference matchups. Hofstra now sits in fifth place in the CAA while Northeastern leaps to the third-place spot.

Hofstra was outshot 15-8 in the game, despite firing off six shots in the first 15 minutes. Hofstra goalkeeper Luci Hollister had a spectacular game in the goal, blocking seven shots and conceding just two. Arabella Loveridge allowed just one goal in the 60 minutes of play and tallied three saves.

The Huskies won the penalty game, drawing six penalty corners to the Pride’s four. Hofstra had three early corner opportunities in the first quarter but only drew one more throughout the rest of the game. Northeastern also drew 25 fouls to the Pride’s 34.

Teresa Karoff scored the first goal of the game for the Pride on a corner opportunity. The Huskies answered with two goals ten minutes apart in play. Emilia Adragna scored a goal 20 minutes in, and Jessica Garden put the go-ahead goal in the back of the net.

The Pride pulled ahead early in the first quarter on Karoff’s ninth goal of the season. Kristi Santos inserted the corner for the Pride and found Caitlin Lozano in front of the goal. Lozano gave the ball a soft touch, passing it off to Karoff, who worked around the center and dodged a defender. She broke off to the left and fired off a shot that ricocheted off Loveridge’s foot and into the bottom right side of the net for the lone Hofstra goal.

Just five minutes into the second quarter, the Huskies got one back and knotted the score at one apiece. Ashley Pappas inserted the corner for the Huskies. Pappas looked to Lucy Walton, who handed it off to Adragna. Adragna put it away and tied the score.

Northeastern tried to capitalize on another corner opportunity, but Hollister played a smart and gritty game in goal. The Huskies fired off a shot, but Hollister kicked it away. The Huskies crashed and took another shot that deflected off Hollister and out of danger.

In the third quarter, Northeastern came in hot, finding the goal just 34 seconds into the quarter. Garden took it into her own hands, driving to the goal and tricking Hollister for the eventual game winner.

The Pride were held to a singular shot in the final 15 minutes of play, while the Huskies loomed as a threat with five shots.

The Pride looked to bounce back against a struggling University of New Haven team on Sunday, Oct. 19. Game time was noon at Cindy Lewis Stadium.