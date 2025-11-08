Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

Hofstra stumped in season opener

Thomas MontanaNovember 8, 2025
Eric Espada

The Hofstra University women’s basketball team dropped the season opener to the University of Miami, 83-48, the fifth straight season-opening loss for the Pride. The Pride’s last season-opening win came against the United States Military Academy, 81-78, on Nov. 25, 2020. 

“We knew going into this one that it would be tough,” said Hofstra head coach Danielle Santos Atkinson. “I thought our team came out, had a great start to the game and then it got away from us. Turnovers, offensive rebounds and then those fouls.”

Hofstra opened the game with an unorthodox starting lineup, using three guards and two forwards: Micaela Carter, Emma Von Essen, Alarice Gooden, Ayen Angoi and Sandra Magolico. With the smaller lineup, a faster style of play was expected. Hofstra got an early lead over the Hurricanes, going up 6-1 on a pair of 3-pointers from Von Essen and Carter. The Pride’s 3-2 zone forced a couple of Miami turnovers, leading to a timeout and a 10-7 Hofstra lead, but the advantage quickly disappeared. 

The Hurricanes took the lead for good with back-to-back 3-pointers out of the timeout. Hofstra switched to a half-court press out of the timeout, and the Hurricanes quickly found holes in the Hofstra defense by going on multiple long runs – an 11-2 run to end the first and a 9-0 run in 40 seconds during the second quarter. Miami outscored Hofstra 49-22 in the second and third quarters.

Turnovers proved costly for the Pride, committing 23 to Miami’s 10, with the Hurricanes scoring 29 points off turnovers. The turnover issues have plagued the Pride in the past, ranking sixth in the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) in turnovers per game in 2025 and second in 2024.

The constant turnovers allowed Miami more scoring opportunities. They had 15 more field goal attempts, 16 more 3-point attempts and 19 more free throw attempts. Hofstra’s 24 fouls to Miami’s 14 didn’t help with the free-throw disparity, even with the Hurricanes shooting just 52% from the charity stripe. 

The Pride lost its two most dominant frontcourt players to graduation this offseason, and they evidently missed their presence. Miami had 38 points in the paint to Hofstra’s 24, with the Pride shooting just 10-of-24 from the painted area. The Pride were also outrebounded, 46-33, with the Hurricanes grabbing 20 offensive boards.

Senior guard Gooden is a name to watch coming into this season. Gooden had the best stretch of her career going into the CAA tournament last season and is expected to have a larger role this season. In her start, she led the team in rebounds and assists while adding six points.

“We need her to be aggressive on both ends of the floor,” Santos said. “She’s a three-level scorer and an offensive threat, and so we’re gonna continue to need that from her.”

Twelve players for the Pride logged five minutes or more, with freshmen Kiyanna Blacks-Stewart and Olivia VanPatten seeing the court for the first time in their collegiate careers. Newly transferred Magolico, Sana’a Garrett and Deivejon Harris provided solid contributions in their Pride debut. Magolico scored 12 points on 6-9 from the field, Garrett scored nine points on 4-8 from the field and 1-2 from beyond the arc and Harris had six points, grabbing four rebounds with a steal and a block. Garrett was one of three Hofstra players to knock down a 3-pointer.

“There were spurts in there where I thought we played really well,” Santos said. “A lot to build from and continue to get better in and then areas that we got to improve.”

The Pride will have a week-long break before traveling to New Haven, Connecticut, to play Yale University on Tuesday, Nov. 11. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. at the John J. Lee Amphitheater. 

