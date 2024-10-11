Drexel stuns No. 14 Hofstra

Drexel University outdueled the No. 14 Hofstra University men’s soccer team in a nine-goal thriller, 5-4, on Saturday, Oct. 5. The Pride dropped to 8-2-1 overall and 3-2 in the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA).

It was a quick start for Hofstra as they drew first blood less than 10 minutes into the match. The Pride was awarded a penalty due to a handball from Drexel forward Omar Jallow. Midfielder Eoin Farrell put away his fourth goal of the season from the spot as he hit the left post before finding the back of the net.

Jallow made up for his previous error with the equalizer 21 minutes into the first half, knocking it in at the far post with the assist from Dominick Bachstein. The Pride retook the lead five minutes later as Jacob Woznicki swung the ball into the penalty area before midfielder Laurie Goddard slid it into the far corner, his fourth goal of the season to accompany as many assists.

The Dragons soon flipped the game with two goals in 37 seconds. Bachstein balanced the score for his side as he fired it past Hofstra goalkeeper Filippo Dadone after controlling it with his first touch. Immediately after that, midfielder Patrick Short headed it into an open net as the ball was squared in by Cesar Banacloy, who was subbed on just two minutes prior.

The Pride emerged from the break down by one goal but responded with just over 20 minutes to play. Woznicki got the rebound after an initial save from Drexel goalkeeper Alessandro Capogna before volleying it into the top left corner to tie it up at 3-3.

However, all Hofstra momentum was lost as Bachstein scored his second goal of the game to restore the Dragons’ advantage. A few minutes later, a Drexel counterattack was finished as Bachstein assisted Giancarlo Vaccaro for another goal. Bachstein finished the game with six points.

The Pride gave themselves hope in the final 10 minutes as substitute Daniele Mastroianni punched in the fourth goal of the day for Hofstra at the far post with a cross from Mylo Hall. Hofstra wasn’t able to find the back of the net again, falling short by only one goal. It was only the second defeat of the season for the Pride as they once again fell to a conference rival on the road.

Hofstra outranked Drexel 14-13 in total shots and matched evenly with seven shots-on-goal, but their lesser ability to protect their net proved fatal. The Pride entered the match with a 20-6 goal tally, only to concede nearly just as many times as they did in their first 10 games combined. Dadone finished with just two saves. The Dragons recorded their second straight game with five goals scored as they improved to 2-2 in conference play.

The reigning CAA champions saw their two-game winning streak and their 13-match unbeaten all-time streak against Drexel come to an end.

Following the loss, Hofstra returned to the City of Brotherly Love as they faced the University of Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

Photo courtesy of Royce Dickson-Child