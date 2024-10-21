Pride fall to Elon in key CAA matchup

The Hofstra University women’s soccer team lost a big Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) match 2-1 to Elon University. The Pride moved to 4-2-2 in conference play, while Elon is now 6-2-0.

The Phoenix jumped to first in the CAA standings with 18 points, while Hofstra sits in fourth with 14 points. Both teams have two conference games remaining.

The Pride’s lone goal of the night was scored by freshman Hailey Moschitta. The forward’s first goal of her career resulted from a cross by midfielder Millie Davies. Moschitta tapped the ball in past Elon goalkeeper Katie Bisgrove.

The game was tightly contested from the start. Hofstra led 2-1 in shots early before the Phoenix found a breakthrough 25 minutes in. Gabby Hoschek found the bottom left corner following a flick by Lydia Totten, which gave Elon the lead. The Phoenix figured they would bring the lead into halftime, before Moschitta’s leveler in the final five minutes of the first half.

In the second half, Elon limited the Pride to just one shot while notching six of their own. Hofstra held on until the 71st minute when Ashlee Brehio broke the deadlock. Defender Louise Hayden had the ball stolen from her on the edge of the box, allowing Jess Beck to slide the ball across to Brehio and past goalkeeper Synne Danielsen.

Hofstra head coach Simon Riddiough made some changes during the second half in hopes of sparking the offense. Moschitta, Ellie Gough and Ava Lanfredi were subbed out of the game following the second Phoenix goal. Additionally, Coach Riddiough had five wingers featured in the match.

The Phoenix tightened up on defense after taking the lead. The Pride could not secure a shot in the last 20 minutes of the match, but earned a freekick in the last 30 seconds after Gough was fouled. The Pride’s chance was short-lived, though, as the full-time whistle blew. A lack of offense has troubled Hofstra many times this season. One shot in the second half is a season-low for the team and the Pride have been outshot in five of their seven road fixtures this season.

The Pride was booked in the first half, and a yellow card was assessed for unsporting behavior. Hofstra was outshot 10-4 on the night. Aimee Hodgson, Gough and Davies all had shots in the match. Hodgson, however, played a season-low 43 minutes after being replaced by Thea Bergsten. Hoschek and Brehio had multi-shot evenings for the Elon.

Hofstra finished their road trip with a trip to Williamsburg, Virginia where they faced the College of William & Mary on Sunday, Oct. 20. The contest was the Pride’s final away game of the year.

Photo courtesy of Ethan Albin