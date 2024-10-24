Pride falls to Fairfield in close battle, splitting weekend series

On Sunday, Oct. 20, the Hofstra University field hockey team lost to Fairfield University 1-0. The Pride split the weekend 1-1 after beating the College of Willam & Mary on Friday, Oct. 18.

After scoring in three consecutive games, Hofstra’s offense was stifled by the Stags. Fairfield’s Pilar Mengotti scored the only goal of the match.

Hofstra head coach Hillary Fitts returned to her alma mater for the first time since departing from Fairfield in 2019. Fitts coached the Stags from 2015 to 2019 and prior to that played four seasons from 2010 to 2013.

Hofstra goaltender Pieke Roos made nine saves in the loss. For the first time this season made a combined 14 saves and allowed one goal on the week, earning the honor of Coastal Athletic Conference (CAA) Defensive Player of the Week.

The sides played an even first quarter, registering multiple shots each. Hofstra registered three, the most of any quarter in the game. The Stags registered three on goal which Roos turned aside with ease.

Fairfield dominated Hofstra in the penalty corner battle. The Stags limited the Pride to one corner despite Hofstra’s advantage in fouls taken. One corner tied the Pride’s lowest output of the season which was made in their game against the University of Delaware on Sept. 27. The Stags earned corners but were not able to convert on any attempts.

The second quarter saw the Pride control most of the play. Hofstra’s Jamie Lewis and Efremia Geralis recorded the only shots of the period. On the defensive end, Tara McNally, Caitlin Lozano and Jamie Mc Millan held the Stags shotless in the second.

After the quick halftime, Fairfield jumped Hofstra under two minutes into the third quarter when Mengotti scored for the Stags. From there the Stags never relinquished the lead.

In the fourth quarter, Fairfield searched for another goal and nearly got it with two minutes remaining. Roos came out to challenge Alex Senior on a play in hopes of forcing a bad shot. Senior protected the ball from Roos and shot at the empty net. Lauren Lucas blocked Senior’s shot out of play and held the Stags lead at one.

The defensive save was the first of Lucas’ career and Hofstra’s seventh of the season. The Pride are tied for No. 7 in the country in defensive saves.

With the loss, the Pride dropped to 3-12 on the season, with Hofstra’s last four losses all being decided by one goal.

Hofstra visits Towson University on Friday, Oct. 25, as they continue with CAA play. Gametime at Towson is set for 3 p.m.

Photo courtesy of Ethan Albin