Tara McNally: The heart of Hofstra field hockey

Tara McNally has been the heart of the Hofstra University field hockey team since she first set foot on the field in Hempstead four years ago. Known for her grit, versatility and leadership, she’s been a constant presence – adjusting to new roles and anchoring her team’s spirit. Now, as she prepares to graduate, McNally reflects on her college career and the peaks and valleys that have come with it.

In four seasons with the Pride, she has played in all 72 games, starting in all but one of them. McNally has been moved all around the field during her time in Hempstead, playing offensive and defensive positions depending on what has been needed from her.

“When I had to go back to defense, I had to change the defenders that I was working with,” McNally said. “But I love my team and I love our defenders, they’re so adaptable so it worked well … they always are encouraging you and they make you feel a lot more confident; even if you’re doing something wrong, they help you out.”

Hofstra head coach Hillary Fitts was uniquely suited to help McNally through this transition, as Fitts played midfielder, forward and defender during her college career. This was Fitts first year with the Pride.

“[Fitts is] so knowledgeable about everything and it’s really helpful,” McNally said.

Fitts has greatly appreciated having such a versatile player in her first season.

“It just helps when there’s struggles,” Fitts said. “But then when there’s success and you have someone who’s versatile who will step up and do what’s asked of them, it’s a game changer.”

McNally also credits the new play style brought in by Fitts for her performance.

“I moved back to defense this year, and I am more comfortable there,” McNally said “[The new scheme] just pushes the pace a little more and makes us go a lot faster, it has a lot more running, but it helps us.”

Beyond her role on the field, McNally has been a leader in the locker room, a quality Fitts leaned on as she adjusted to her new role as head coach. During the offseason, Fitts formed a leadership council that McNally, Teresa Karoff, and Simryn Desai joined to shape team standards and expectations.

“I think they did a great job to involve the young ones on the team to step up and have a voice, as well as to lead as we go forward,” Fitts said.

McNally has felt obligated to be a welcoming presence and a leader for underclassmen ever since she was welcomed with open arms her freshman year.

“You come in as a freshman and you’re scared, but everyone was automatically so welcoming,” McNally said. “So, I wanted to do the same thing and welcome every freshman class so they felt as comfortable and confident as I was.”

While Fitts acknowledged that McNally will be missed next season, she also believes that she has made an impact that will remain at Hofstra for years to come.

“It’s definitely going to be a big difference not having her on the team come next fall, but we have a fairly young team in general,” Fitts said. “I think that the way she was able to step up and bring some of that pack with her means that she’ll definitely leave behind some pieces of herself.”

Despite a disappointing regular season, McNally believes that the Pride were significantly better than what their record indicates.

“I don’t think the results show what kind of team that we are,” McNally said. “We grew through each game, we may be whatever our record is but we’re so much better.”

This season is the end of the road for McNally’s field hockey career, a career that she believes she was destined for due to her family’s passion for the sport.

“I probably wouldn’t have even played the sport without them,” McNally said. “Both my sisters played field hockey in college, my older sister went to Indiana University to play field hockey, and my other sister went to [Pennsylvania State University] for field hockey.”

While McNally’s sisters introduced her to the sport, her father taught it to her.

“He was the one who took me out to play field hockey every day,” McNally said. “People ask me how I’m so comfortable and how I have such good stick skills and it’s honestly because of him.”

While much of McNally’s career was spent with the team struggling in the Coastal Athletic Conference (CAA), there were still some memorable moments and games.

“If you talk to anyone on the team, the [College of] William & Mary game last year was amazing,” McNally said. “We won in shootouts which was really cool, it was our first major CAA win since I’ve been here.”

Beyond the CAA, McNally remembers a close 2022 contest with Syracuse University very fondly.

“Syracuse was ranked number 10 in the nation and we only lost 1-0 in the last two and a half minutes,” McNally said. “The fact that we were able to stay really close to them was awesome.”

When reflecting on the impact her time at Hofstra has had on her, McNally was very candid about how much her teammates have meant to her.

“The main thing that I’ve taken from my time here is that my team is a second family to me,” McNally said. “I’m never going to forget the impact they’ve had, they’ve made me such a better person. They’ve made me smile more than anyone I’ve met in my entire life.”

With her field hockey career over, McNally is looking forward to her future and her goals in the workplace.

“I’m an accounting major, so I’m going to plan to work in the city at a CPA firm,” McNally said. “Every accounting person’s dream is to work for the big four, so hopefully there.”

Photo courtesy of Ethan Albin